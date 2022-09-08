Dayton looks at concept residential development plans

(Graphic courtesy of city of Dayton)

The Dayton City Council also reviewed a concept plan for 430 to 450 market rate and affordable apartment units within three buildings, each three stories. The development would be located northeast of the intersection of County Road 81 and Territorial Road.

The Dayton City Council reviewed two concept plans, one for the Lee Property and one for Stencil Apartments, at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Lee Property concept plan

