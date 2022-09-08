Dayton looks at concept residential development plans

The Dayton City Council reviewed two concept plans, one for the Lee Property and one for Stencil Apartments, at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Lee Property concept plan
Associate Planner Daniel Elder presented the council with a concept plan for the Lee property, located just south of 117th Avenue, east of Brayburn Trails and west of Fernbrook Lane.
The plan calls for 139 single-family homes built on 57 acres and would include a park.
There would be access points from Brayburn Trails from 116th Avenue and off of 117th Avenue. There could also be two other access points to the south of the development in the future with buildout.
“The applicant has revised the plan to allow for more internal trails that go through the site,” Elder said.
He added the applicant was dedicating 3.5 acres of land in the southwest corner for a neighborhood park. This land would be combined with dedicated parkland in Braybrun Trails.
Councilor Scott Salonek asked how big the parkland would be once it was ready to be built. Elder said between 13 and 14 acres.
No formal action was needed by the council.
Stencil Apartments concept plan
The council also reviewed a concept plan for 430 to 450 market rate and affordable apartment units within three buildings, each three stories. The development would be located northeast of the intersection of County Road 81 and Territorial Road.
The concept also shows a clubhouse between buildings A and B. All three buildings would be interconnected with covered walkways.
The development would have studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment units.
There would be 470 underground parking spaces and 384 surface spaces.
Consulting City Planner John Burbank said access to the site would be from County Road 81 and off of Territorial Road. He added, “As a part of the project, there would be a new intersection connection between Territorial Road and 81 that would be constructed at the cost of the developer.”
No formal action was needed by the council, and only comments on the concept plan were taken.
Councilor David Fashant said he wanted to express to the developers that a good intersection at Territorial and County Road 81 was sought after by the city and neighboring residents.
Nathan Stencil, the developer, said there were no finalized plans for the projects. He just wanted comments from the council on the plans so far. “We are really taking the feedback that we get from these meetings and incorporating them,” he said.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the developer’s agreement for Dayton 94 with Inland Development, which consists of a 334,750-square-foot industrial building for office, assembly, manufacturing and warehouse uses. It would be located north of County Road 81 and west of Troy Lane.
APPROVED the development agreement for Dayton Fields 3rd Addition with Capital Partners for a 248,000-square-foot industrial building with office, assembly, manufacturing and warehouse uses north of the future 121st Avenue, connecting with West French Lake Road to the east and Brockton Lane to the west.
