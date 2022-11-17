The Dayton City Council considered approving going out for proposals for assistance with amendments to the transportation plan at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Interim City Administrator/Financial Director Zach Doud said the city was awarded the American Public Works Association Honorable Mention Project of the Year, out of the entire country, for the Dayton Interchange Project.

