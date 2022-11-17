The Dayton City Council considered approving going out for proposals for assistance with amendments to the transportation plan at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Interim City Administrator/Financial Director Zach Doud said the city was awarded the American Public Works Association Honorable Mention Project of the Year, out of the entire country, for the Dayton Interchange Project.
“We will be accepting the award, myself and (Public Works Director) Marty, at the conference,” he said.
Transportation plan assistance
Doud also presented the council with a request for proposals for transportation plan amendment assistance.
After a few meetings following the Fernbrook Realignment Study and with the Planning Commission, it was determined the city’s current transportation plan approved within the comprehensive plan needs to be amended.
With that amendment comes the task of creating a new alignment of roadways within Dayton with a heavy emphasis on the roads south of 125th Avenue, according to a memo from Doud.
The memo continued, “All roadways should be reviewed to ensure that the most up-to-date information will be used to create a strong north-south connection within the city of Dayton overall. This will not be an easy task for current staff based on workloads and the ability to utilize the experts in the field to articulate data for the most efficient use of both land and dollars for the construction of these new roads.”
The city is seeking proposals from qualified firms or individuals interested in assisting with amendments to the plan amendment as part of the overall comprehensive plan including providing comprehensive analysis and recommendations to the city.
The council approved the request for proposals for the transportation plan amendment assistance.
Associate planner
The council approved the hiring process and posting for an associate planner position.
City staff has been working to begin the process of hiring an associate planner position to assist in the Planning Department full-time. The department has one full-item employee and a consultant, but there is still a backlog of permits.
This position is budgeted for next year but was not finalized yet.
The process to hire a person for the full-time position is anticipated to take at least six weeks.
SAFER Grant
In other action, the City Council approved allowing the Fire Department to apply for a SAFER Grant sponsored by FEMA.
SAFER, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, is a grant program providing funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained “front-line” firefighters available within their communities, according to Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.