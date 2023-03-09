Dayton looking for new city planner month after hiring someone

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Dayton City Council accepted the resignation of City Planner Ed Courton. He was approved to be hired for the position on Jan. 24.
In his resignation letter, Courton said it was for personal reasons. “My current circumstances have significantly changed due to health-related issues,” he wrote. “I believe my health-related issues will prevent me from performing my job, as expected. For this primary reason, I cannot move forward and relocate to Minnesota.”
His letter continued, “Dayton has a lot to offer and hope you can find the right person quickly. Dayton is a wonderful community and deserves an excellent city planner.”
Interim City Administrator Zach Doud said the next steps will be building the community development department back up. “Staff has gotten together and come up with the idea that a city planner would be the first, only because we need the work done,” he said. “Hiring a community development director position might be the right option.”
Mayor Dennis Fisher said he would like to see a city planner hired, then an assistant city planner hired. “We need a planner,” he said.
Matt Trost suggested the city look to hire the planner and assistant planner at the same time. He added that the jobs should be posted for at least four weeks.
During the meeting, the City Council received an update on the transportation plan amendment and was presented with the final water trail study plans. A new firefighter was also sworn in.
Transportation plan
Kendra Lindahl, with consulting firm Landform, presented the City Council with an amendment to the Transportation Plan.
Last year, the council requested an updated Transportation Plan. Landform has been reviewing previous studies and is looking at possible pros and cons, and safety concerns along Fernbrook Lane.
“We are looking at a stronger north-south connection,” Lindahl said. This includes a cross street somewhere along the west side of Fernbrook Lane between 129th Avenue and 113th Avenue.
Staff met with Hennepin County on Feb. 23 to review options and get feedback from the county. A follow-up meeting is planned for March 16.
There will be an open house on May 8 to gather feedback from those interested in the plan amendment.
Lindahl said Landform will be bringing back to the council on June 13 its summary of the preferred amendment to the transportation plan for Fernbrook Lane. Formal action is planned to be taken at that meeting.
Water trail study
Also during the meeting, the council accepted the water trail study provided by MSA Professional Services. The city is bordered on the west by the Crow River and by the Mississippi River to the north. There is also Elm Creek and Diamond Creek within the city.
Public Works Director Marty Farrell said there has been a desire from the Parks Commission for enhanced accessibility for residents to natural resources.
One opportunity that has been talked about is what is the best way for residents to access the Mississippi and Crow Rivers. Farrell said in his memo to the council, one idea would be to design a water trail system that could tie in with projects funded by the Three Rivers Park District, such as the Diamond Lake Regional Trail.
The city currently has no water access points for launching or pulling out small, non-motorized craft on either the Crow or Mississippi Rivers.
Claire Michelson, a planner with MSA, said one of the study’s goals is to improve the water quality of the rivers and lakes within the city.
Proposed access points to the rivers for small, non-motorized crafts at Goodin Park and Elsie Stephens Park. Estimated costs would be $3.06 million for the Goodin Park access (including pathways, bike racks, restrooms/shelters, trails, etc.) and $760,380 for Elsie Stephens access.
“With the approval of this study, it opens up a lot of opportunities for funding and different kinds of grant opportunities,” Farrell said.
The city can also start looking for more potential trail partners to help out with costs.
New firefighter
New Dayton firefighter Brian Villanueva was sworn in during the meeting. According to Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, Villanueva has completed more than 200 hours of training in firefighter one and two, hazardous materials operations and emergency medical responder.
“I want to give him a congratulations,” Chief Hendrickson said. “I also want to thank his family for the support that it takes to be a firefighter. It’s a lot of time away.”
