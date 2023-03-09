Dayton looking for new city planner month after hiring someone

New Dayton firefighter Brian Villanueva was sworn in during the Feb. 28 Dayton City Council meeting.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Dayton City Council accepted the resignation of City Planner Ed Courton. He was approved to be hired for the position on Jan. 24.

In his resignation letter, Courton said it was for personal reasons. “My current circumstances have significantly changed due to health-related issues,” he wrote. “I believe my health-related issues will prevent me from performing my job, as expected. For this primary reason, I cannot move forward and relocate to Minnesota.”

