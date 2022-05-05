Dayton City Administrator and Development Director Tina Goodroad gave her resignation to the City Council at the April 26 meeting. She has been with the city for the past seven years.
The council first accepted her resignation. In a letter to the mayor and council members, Goodroad said, “It has been a pleasure serving the city and the residents of Dayton. It’s been a particularly great honor to work alongside the dedicated staff of the city of Dayton, who work tirelessly each day to improve the lives of the residents of this community.”
She also thanked the council and city staff for the opportunities she has been provided during her time in the position. “I am proud of my accomplishments during my time here and the hard work I have performed on behalf of the residents of Dayton,” Goodroad’s letter said.
Her last day with the city is May 19.
The council also discussed the city administrator recruitment process.
Goodroad said there were two discussions the council had to consider. The first was for the council to appoint a person as interim city administrator. “That is essential,” she said.
The second was how to replace the position as soon as possible. Goodroad also asked the council if it wanted to keep the it as a dual position. “Are you going split the position [city administrator/development director] into two?” she asked. “Focus on the administrator first. The dual roles worked for me, but it’s not perfect. There are certainly things and experience that I don’t bring to the table that a sole administrator would be able to. And then hiring a community development director or planning director to replace that part.”
She mentioned to the City Council there were several ways the city could approach searching for her replacement. The city can post a job description on the League of Minnesota Cities’ site, which Goodroad said would create more work for an already busy city clerk’s office.
Another option would be for the city to use an executive recruiter to conduct a search for a city administrator. A recruiter would meet with the council and city staff to develop position profiles, post the position, evaluate the candidates applying for the position, develop an initial recommended list for consideration, assist with the selection of semifinalists, assist with interviews, and setting up those interviews. Recently, the city of Corcoran used this approach. Costs for hiring a recruiter range from $17,000 to $21,000.
“There are some good executive search firms that work solely on government-kinds of positions,” Goodroad. “And they can actively recruit. They know people who are looking or want to make a move. They still do all the traditional postings on the League and the ICMA.”
Councilor Scott Salonek said he felt, moving forward, the role should be split into two positions. Mayor Dennis Fisher agreed.
“I looked up core charts for 10 cities that are in our sort of population window from 8,000 to 11,000 population,” said Councilor David Fashant. “None of them have a position like [Goodroad] currently has. There is a city administrator and a planning function that is separate from that.”
There was also agreement that an interim city administrator should be someone on the city’s current staff. Goodroad said there were two staff members interested – Public Works Director Marty Farrell and Finance Director Zach Doud.
The council appointed Doud to be the interim city administrator from May 20 until the new appointment.
It also decided to hire an executive recruiter to help hire a new city administrator, and use an outside planning service firm temporarily until a planning director position is created and filled.
