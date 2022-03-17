The Dayton City Council moved forward with plans for Kwik Trip along County Road 81 at its March 8 meeting.
The council also reestablished voting precinct boundaries.
Kwik Trip
The council approved the final plat and developers agreement for the proposed Kwik Trip at Brockton Lane and County Road 81.
The plan is to have a gas station, convenience store and car wash at 19000 County Road 81. A sidewalk and pedestrian connection to the Dayton Park property to the north will constructed. Landscaping will be added along the sidewalk to screen Kwik Trip from the mobile home park.
The storefront will face east with 10 fuel pumps and a canopy on the east side. The car wash will be located on the west side of the building, with access to the car wash from the north. The car wash will be operational during day and evening hours, but not overnight.
Precinct boundaries
In other matters, the council reestablished precinct boundaries for voters in future elections.
The state requires that precinct boundaries must be reestablished within 60 days of redistricting or at least 19 weeks before the state primary election.
For the city, redistricting did not require changes to the voting precinct boundaries.
There will still be the same three voting precincts within the city. Precinct one is at the police/public works building, 13700 Zanzibar Lane. Precinct two is at the Activity Center, 18461 Dayton Street. Precinct three is at Dayton Elementary School, 12000 South Diamond Lake Road.
