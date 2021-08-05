The Dayton City Council received a request for a permit that would allow for a new liquor store within the city at its July 27 meeting.
The council also considered two conditional jobs within the police department.
LIQUOR STORE
The council heard a request from Dayton Liquor for an application for a conditional use permit to operate a liquor store at 11311 Dayton River Road in the Raintree Plaza building, suite #6.
The liquor store would take up 1,687 square feet to sell liquor and beer. There is an adequate number of parking stalls, but the parking lot stalls are not striped.
“The conditions are pretty clear what the Planning Commission recommended,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
The Planning Commission recommended that as a requirement of the permit, the property owner stripe enough stalls for the occupied suites and stripe four parking stalls for accessible parking. The commission also wants the owner to install a trash and recycling enclosure for the applicant and other tenants of the building to use within 30 days.
Some other conditions include the applicant receiving a liquor license from the state, signage should meet zoning code requirements, and the permit for the liquor store is limited to one suite within Raintree Plaza.
The council approved granting the conditional use permit to Dayton Liquor for a liquor store in Raintree Plaza.
POLICE DEPARTMENT POSITIONS
In other matters, the council considered conditional jobs for the Police Department. The City Council originally approved moving forward with filling these positions back in May.
Police Chief Paul Enga first told the council, “I am looking for approval of a conditional job offer for a selected candidate Brendan Current.”
Enga said this full-time position was part of the 2021 budget.
Interviews were conducted and Current was the top candidate. He has been a part-time officer with the Dayton Police Department since May and a full-time officer with the Osseo Police Department since 2015. “He’s gained years of experience and specialized training,” Enga said of Current. “He’s a certified firearms instructor and use of force/less lethal instructor, which will be a very good asset for the police department.”
This full-time position would have a one-year probationary period.
The council approved making the job offer to Current for the full-time police officer position.
The second conditional job Chief Enga requested the council consider was for a part-time administrative assistant. The person in this position would work 32 hours.
Enga said interviews were conducted and the top candidate was Kathleen Mikelson. She recently moved to Minnesota from Missouri, where she worked for the Kansas City Police Department and the city of Leawood.
“Kathleen has nearly 10 years of experience as a dispatcher, and also performed other law enforcement office-related duties and currently works as a deputy registrar clerk for the DMV in St. Michael,” he said.
The council approved making the job offer to Mikelson for the part-time administrative assistant position.
