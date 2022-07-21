At its July 12 meeting, the Dayton City Council received a presentation from the city’s waste provider Republic Services.
The council also considered a counteroffer for the city clerk.
Republic Services presentation
The city’s current waste and recycling provider, Republic Services, gave a presentation to the council. Earlier this year, the city moved from Randy’s Environmental Services to Republic after Randy’s was purchased by Republic.
Bev Mathiasen, Republic Services Municipal Sales Manager, said in March the company began its route improvement plan. “That was the result of the acquisition,” she said. “We’ve been hard at work going through all of that.”
She stated route duplications were found and a plan was made to “streamline” those.
“Through this project, we were able to reduce our total trucks on the road by 15 daily,” Mathiasen said of the company’s total metro area coverage. Just over 3,300 residential homes are serviced by Republic.
She added, “For the city of Dayton, in all, we did change approximately 57% of the resident’s service date. Previous to the route improvement plan, all of Dayton was serviced on Friday. We moved 1,235 homes from Friday to Monday, and 673 homes from Friday to Tuesday.”
Mathiasen said a benefit of the two different pickup days is that it allows Republic to stop by a missed can. “At first, we received quite a few of those calls,” she said. “It takes all quite a while to adjust to new schedules.”
She said they were also faced with unforeseen challenges, including the migration of the systems from Randy’s to Republic, and some walk-up service notes didn’t move over to the new system. Mathiasen said took a while to identify some of the issues, but calls from residents helped Republic fix the issues.
“Also, when it came to our driver’s routes, all of the routes did not sequence properly through that migration,” she said. “That caused a lot of confusion for our drivers. A lot of the drivers had driven Dayton for years, but now their route had changed. That was something we had to quickly move on.”
Jamie Pierce, Republic Services General Manager, informed the council about the solutions to the issues.
“As much as we did ahead of time to anticipate any issues coming up, until it happened we didn’t know how it would actually look,” she said.
Pierce said the city has been a great partner and helped with information lost during the migration of systems.
She also spoke of the route issues early on. “Our municipal team and our operations supervisors, they partnered to investigate areas that we were seeing chronic issues and escalations. A lot of those were right on the border of a route.”
There has also been an improvement with carts being set out by residents. “A lot of it was education,” Pierce said. “A lot of it was confusion, even though we send out the cards, even though it’s on your website, even though we do the calls to everyone.”
Councilor Julie Gustafson mentioned the cards that were mailed out. “The card I got had the wrong day on it and didn’t say anything about recycling,” she said. “It was completely confusing. And that happened to a lot of our constituents.”
Councilor Travis Henderson agreed. “It was a major issue in the area,” he said.
Pierce said the drivers are taking photos of garbages that aren’t out on pick-up days now, but at the beginning, that function was not working properly.
She said there was an issue that is still ongoing. “You do have a lot of new developments,” Pierce said. “They come into our system as ‘Maple Grove,’ but that is causing some of the issues. We have identified it and are aware of it.”
The city is sending Republic the maps and lists of the new housing developments.
Gustafson asked if the complaints about the waste service had lessened at City Hall. Amy Benting, the city clerk, said, “We are still consistently getting a few calls, but they are consistent. Routing issues, sometimes it seems to be entire streets at a time. I have definitely seen an improvement since the beginning when there was a lot more calls, but it’s consistently about three to five contacts a week that we have never had before.”
Councilor Scott Salonek said he felt there needed to still be more improvement. “It shouldn’t happen,” he said. “We will see if it does get better. I mean, if it doesn’t, something [has] got to change.”
Pierce said Republic writes contracts and wants “to be true partners with a city.”
City clerk
In other matters, the council approved a counteroffer for the city clerk.
In the City Council meeting packet, Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud said he was informed the city clerk had received an offer for employment from another city.
“The city clerk received an offer of $90,043,” the packet said. “This would exceed the current employees’ grade on the grade/step scale. With the future of this individual being at the city long-term, we could like to counteroffer this employee with a change in grade which would allow for future growth among the steps in the scale.”
This increase in pay also comes with a title change to represent the work the employee is doing. The new title for the employee/position would be Assistant City Administrator/City Clerk at a pay rate of $91,448 annually. Before, the city clerk was paid $79,270 annually.
One other note was that this also allows the city to retain a good employee, while not having to go through the process of filling another vacant position.
