The Dayton City Council hired a new city planner and talked about a moratorium on low-density residential developments at its Jan. 24 meeting.
City Planner position
The City Council approved offering the full-time city planner position to Ed Courton.
Last December, the council accepted the resignation of Senior Planner Alex Henderson. The council also gave its authorization to fill that position with a new city planner.
Courton, who emerged as the top candidate after the job was posted and interviews were conducted, has several years of experience as a city planner and some as a community development director.
“You have a wonderful community and I’m excited about being here,” he told the council. “Looking forward to working with you and the Planning Commission and making the community a better community.”
He will begin his new role as soon as he moves to Minnesota, which he anticipates being around mid-March.
Low-density residential moratorium
In other matters, there was discussion on the possibility of a low-density residential moratorium on any future preliminary plats.
Interim City Administrator Zach Doud said the mayor brought up the idea of having the discussion. “We did bring it to a staff or department head meeting a week or two ago to discuss what would be the ramifications of that, what would be the process for it, what would be the reasons for it,” he said.
Among those reasons, the city is working on a transportation plan amendment.
“Staff feels it will naturally happen just because of the current market, but I would rely heavily on [consultant] Landform’s discussion points,” Doud said.
The city had a moratorium in place in 2020, but that was due to so much going on that the city had a hard time keeping up, according to Doud.
“Once it ended, it’s like it never stopped from 2021 to 2022,” he said of the previous residential moratorium.
Doud stated the city has only received one low-density residential proposal in the last six months. “We’re just trying to figure out if it’s really worth us doing a moratorium,” he said.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said his concern was that the city was looking at doing updates to its transportation and land use plans, and the planning department was a little short-staffed at the moment.
“My concern was that if we get another development come in like the Brayburn [one], we may be obligated depending on what type of application it is,” Fisher said.
He asked if there was a downside to having a moratorium.
John Burbank, consulting city planner, said his concern was whether a moratorium would put the city’s name in a bad light. “It is the time of year when typically as a planner you’re seeing developers start coming around and talking about future development,” he said. He added that it was still slow on that front.
Councilor Scott Salonek wondered how the moratorium would be worded. “Which is the best way to word this – moratorium until September or no change in zoning until September?”
Doud said a timeline has to be established and a moratorium cannot exceed one year. He added that before a moratorium is put in place, the City Council has to hold a public hearing for comments.
The council asked city staff to schedule a public hearing about a potential moratorium, gather more information for the council, and then have the council to consider approving a low-density residential moratorium at the next City Council meeting.
