At its May 9 meeting, the Dayton City Council received an update on the 2022 park improvements related to an unexpected increase in part of a project cost.

In other matters, the City Council approved hiring Tori Leonhardt as associate planner II and Pazey Yang as associate planner I. Leonhardt has 25 years of government experience and Yang has experience working in code enforcement with the city of Brooklyn Park.

