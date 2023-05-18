At its May 9 meeting, the Dayton City Council received an update on the 2022 park improvements related to an unexpected increase in part of a project cost.
In other matters, the City Council approved hiring Tori Leonhardt as associate planner II and Pazey Yang as associate planner I. Leonhardt has 25 years of government experience and Yang has experience working in code enforcement with the city of Brooklyn Park.
Park improvement updates
Public Works Director Marty Farrell presented the council with an issue related to the 2022 Park Improvement Project – specifically, unforeseen increases in the costs of the bridge construction on both the north and south pedestrian bridges in Elsie Stephens Park.
Previously, the city had worked out an agreement with the Three Rivers Park District for the continuation of the regional trail to the west of Elsie Stephens Park (the south bridge). The city would pay up to $300,000 for trail paving and a bridge crossing the ravine in the park, then Three Rivers would reimburse the city for up to $300,000.
The contractor had a structural engineer take soil borings before designing the bridge and abutments. Analysis revealed poor soils at the abutment locations, which requires a more in-depth design for the abutments, according to a memo from city staff.
“The majority of the cost is with the south bridge, which is in the Three Rivers Park District part of the project,” Farrell said. “We have to find a way forward with this.”
The proposed added costs to the original estimate are $243,625 for the south bridge and $86,390 for the north bridge. These are not final costs. The north bridge is part of the city’s trail system.
Farrell added that the Park District is expecting the city to honor its contract to construct the bridge and only reimburse the city up to $300,000.
“Obviously, that’s difficult,” he said.
Paul Kangas said the contract is for the city to construct the south bridge and the park district would reimburse the city and then take over management of the bridge.
Council Member Matt Trost said he read the contract for the project. “It says the city will take responsibility for design and construction and construction administration for this segment,” he said. “It also says the Park District and the city desire to cooperate to obtain a property right, design, construct and to operate this contiguous corridor of trail. It’s just surprising to me that the contract says that they are going to cooperate with us, and we go to them and say, ‘Hey, the price is a lot more than expected to be and have to work on this,’ and they said, ‘Go pound sand.’”
Farrell said the Park District is committed to the $300,000 in funding it had originally agreed to. He added the conversations with the Park District were preliminary, but he wanted to see what the City Council’s thoughts were.
Kangas added, “It’s unfortunate that Three Rivers is saying, ‘It’s your problem.’ It’s our collective problem. I don’t think the city of Dayton is responsible for those extra costs.”
Council Member David Fashant said that no one on the council would be in favor of the city paying for those additional costs alone.
There were four options provided to the council as next steps. The first would be to proceed with installing the bridges as planned. The second option would be to let the park district know the city cannot provide bridges and let the park district solve that issue.
Thirdly, a precast box culvert could be used to cross the ravine instead of a bridge. This option would fit in the original budget, but the change has not been approved by the park district.
The fourth option is to remove both bridges from the contract and re-bid them as separate construction projects.
Fashant said he would prefer the box culvert option. “I think it’s our responsibility to find an alternative that fits the budget and present it to them,” he said.
Kangas added the trails that are being paved as part of the project could be stopped 40-50 feet from where the bridge would be and barricades would be placed there.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said he would like to “put the brakes” on the project.
The council ultimately decided to move forward with the north bridge construction.
City staff will have more discussions with the park district on options for the south bridge as a box culvert.
Fire department matters
In action related to the Fire Department, the City Council promoted Matt Hackman to the position of lieutenant for Fire Station One.
“Tonight, it’s my honor to promote firefighter Matt Hackman at Station One to the position of lieutenant,” Chief Gary Hendrickson said. “With some of our retirements and departures over at Station One, I’ve been looking for somebody that could fill that gap and lead that group over there. Matt fits that bill.”
Hackman has military experience and has been with the Fire Department since September 2021.
Hendrickson gave Hackman his oath of office and had his new badge pinned on.
The council also accepted a $50 donation for the department from James and Kathleen Sautter. The funds will be used to support the department programs and the support for the community it serves.
Police Department matters
The City Council also approved the hiring of a part-time officer/investigator Paul Fieldseth within the Police Department.
According to a memo from Police Chief Paul Enga, the Police Department currently has a full-time lieutenant/investigator who assists with administration, patrol and investigations. “The Dayton Police Department has been looking for someone who would be able to come in as a part-time investigator to assist with investigations when needed,” the memo said.
Fieldseth is a full-time officer with the Champlin Police Department and has worked on investigations there.
The council also accepted a $5,000 donation for the department from West Metro Fire Rescue Relief Association.
