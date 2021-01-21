Mayor Dennis Fisher and councilors Travis Henderson and Troy Okerlund were sworn into office at the Jan. 12 Dayton City Council meeting.
The council also discussed the vacant council seat left by Jonathan Mellberg, who ran for the mayoral seat in the 2020 General Election.
According to state statute, the only requirement for a council seat vacancy is that the vacancy must be filled.
The council may appoint any individual who is eligible for election to the seat. An eligible person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the city, a qualified city voter, and be at least 21 years old.
“We would just need to define if the council goes the route of wanting to through an application process, what your deadline would be, what the process would be for reviewing applications, whether or not you’d want to have an interview,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
Previously, the council has filled vacancies through an application and interview process.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she was leaning towards an application process.
The council decided to ask for applications for residents interested in filling the vacancy. Applications can be filled out on the city’s website (cityofdaytonmn.com). The deadline is noon on Jan. 22.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED re-enabling open forum streaming during council meetings.
APPROVED the purchase of two Dodge Durangos for the police department. This money for these purchases is part of the 2021 improvement budget. Chief Paul Enga will be looking at getting lower bids for the light bars.
AWARDED the construction on the construction of well #4.
