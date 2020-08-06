The Dayton City Council considered how to fill commission vacancies at its July 28 meeting.
City Clerk Amy Benting presented the council with a potential policy that could be used to fill vacancies on city commissions as terms expire.
The city has no policy in place and the process for filling commission vacancies has varied in the past.
The first option considered by the council would be to ask the individual if they would like to continue serving for another term. If they would like to continue, the council could reappoint them automatically without opening it up to the public. Or, the council could open the vacancies to the public every time even if the commission member wants to run again.
“We do have some commissions that are up,” Benting said, adding that staff has not reviewed applications or conducted interviews. That was left to the council to decide.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said preferred the idea of letting everyone in the public know a seat is open.
Councilor Dennis Fisher agreed.
“I wouldn’t like to see any screening done. I would like the council to do that,” he said.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad asked if the council also wanted to appoint EDA members. She said the EDA recommended it continue with its staggered terms. Gustafson said she felt a discussion on the EDA would be a good topic for a different meeting. Mayor Tim McNeil agreed.
Goodroad said the city would post for applications for all commission vacancies, except the EDA. The council will review all the applications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.