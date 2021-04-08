There was some discussion at the March 23 Dayton City Council meeting regarding the purchase of equipment and lighting for the two new police squad SUVs. The topic of concern was that one of the bidders for the outfitting of the equipment came from a city employee.
Police Chief Paul Enga the council previously approved the purchase of two squad cars for the police department in January. At that time, the council recommended the department go out for quotes for the squad equipment and installations.
The department reached out for quotes from four different squad outfitters — Emergency Automotive Technologies, Enforcement Lighting, Guardian Fleet Safety and Everest. All responded except for Everest. Emergency Automotive Technologies quote was $39,509 for both squads, Enforcement Lighting’s bid was $39,700 and the Guardian Fleet Safety quote came in at $43,857.
“We have used Enforcement Lighting, which is owned by one of our officers, Brant Standridge, since 2008,” Enga said.
He said even though the Emergency Automotive quote was the lowest, the department would like to keep using Enforcement Lighting for squad equipment, installation, and repair. He added that Emergency Automotive also quoted the department for a different rear storage box.
In the staff report, Enga said that Enforcement Lighting has “provided excellent service with our installs, picking up the squad from the dealer, and delivering the squad to the police department when the install is complete which saves staff time.”
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she was fine with using Enforcement Lighting to outfit the new squads.
Mayor Dennis Fisher felt differently. “I do have a big hang-up with the fact that we are giving this contract to an employee,” he said.
Fisher then asked how the bids came in. “When the bids come in, are they effectively sealed so that none of the other bidders know?” he asked. Enga said the bids were emailed directly to him.
Councilor Troy Okerlund said he felt he would do away with any contracts with city employees. He added many other municipalities have that. “I’m not suggesting anything is wrong, but best case scenario it’s bad optics, and worst case scenario there is just a whole host of problems that can come with that,” he said.
Enga added that the bid from Enforcement Lighting came in first.
Gustafson said if the council had an issue with accepting contracts from city employees, it should work on an ordinance to prevent that from happening in the future.
Fisher asked how much one of the new 2021 Dodge Durango squads, fully outfitted with lights and equipment, would cost. Enga said it would be $67,000 with all new equipment. He did add that this new equipment would be able to be transferred to another newer squad in the future. The current equipment in the department’s 2013 squad is already 15 years old and not supported anymore.
Councilor Scott Salonek added, “And we don’t have any choice but to go new on these because it’s the first Durangos.” Enga said that was correct.
The council did approve unanimously the purchase and installation of the squad equipment from Enforcement Lighting for two squad cars.
