At its April 25 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered a request for an interim use permit to build an accessory dwelling unit and accessory building.
The council also had a brief discussion on the Heritage Day festival and repairs to the city’s water tower.
Accessory dwelling unit permit
A resident has applied with the city for an interim use permit for a detached accessory dwelling unit at 14080 Kingsview Lane.
Consulting City Planner Kevin Shay said the site is 4.35 acres and guided low-density residential. He said the site plan includes a 600-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with an attached 3,520-square-foot accessory building.
“This all located to the rear of the [existing] home, with the main frontage off of Kingsview,” he said.
The existing home and a shed are located on the opposite side of the property. Shay said the land area has no maximum accessory structure size, only limited to 10% of the impervious surface covered. He said the proposal is close, but under that 10%.
In a letter to the City Council from the applicant Brian Burnham, the dwelling unit would be used for when his parents come back to Minnesota for the summer months.
The new buildings would have metal roofs and metal siding in the colors of black and tan.
Shay added interim use permits expire when ownership of a parcel changes. The dwelling unit can only be used by a family member or extended family member, as rental licenses are not allowed. No commercial operations or home businesses can be conducted here either.
“There is a condition that the interim use permit expires when ownership of the parcel changes and that would not require you to tear down the accessory dwelling unit, “ he said. “You just couldn’t commence and have someone live there until the new owner of the property essentially comes back in for an interim use permit.”
Councilmember Matt Trost said he had no problem with the request. He did ask why an interim use and not a conditional use permit was sought. Shay said a conditional use stays with the property forever, and interim use ends when ownership changes.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said he did not like interim use permits as there is not an guarantee a new homeowner would come to the city for a new permit.
He wondered if the permit could be changed to a conditional use. Shay said that would slow down the process and the Planning Commission had the same discussion but decided upon an interim use.
The council approved the permit request for the accessory dwelling unit and accessory building.
Heritage Day discussion
The City Council also talked about this year’s Dayton Heritage Day, which takes place in September.
City Administrator Zach Doud said city staff likes to stay on top of the festival’s planning each year. “We haven’t heard anything from Heritage Day Foundation, Dayton Lions, so on and so forth,” he said. “Based on our experience last year, we are just trying to make sure we’re knowing what’s going on. If we’re missing something, we want to make sure we’re aware of that.”
He added the staff would like to use the process in the future to see if the city wants to be a partner with the foundation, how involved it wants to be with the process, just give donations to the foundation for the event, and what is the City Council’s idea of the festival.
“Last year, there was a significant amount of time spent by Marty [Farrell], Teresa [Schmiedlin] and some other staff of trying to help plan for things, and yet at the end, it was kind of a show of trying to get everything organized and set up.”
He would like the city to be ahead of the game this year and know what the city’s role will be.
Fisher said he felt the city should be involved in a lot of these types of events. “It just seems like we should be promoting and trying to help improve these events,” he said.
Doud said the city wants to see the event succeed and grow. “We don’t know how to facilitate that as the city,” he said. “We don’t want to be the ones that are taking stuff away.”
Fisher said he would push the Lions to get things started between the club, foundation and the city.
Trost asked how much the city usually budgets to help with the festival. Doud said nothing, but that the city could if it wanted to.
The council decided to connect with the Dayton Lions to get discussions started and to budget for the festival (time and city resources) in next year’s budget talks.
Water tower repairs
Also during the meeting, the council approved a bid of $24,900 from Badger State for interior and exterior spot repairs of the water tower. Repairs will include fixing corrosion and paint deterioration.
Last year, Badger State inspected the tower during a routine cleaning. There was corrosion, pitting and deterioration identified in the paint. The tower’s paint is from 2007, when the tower was originally installed.
According to Public Works Director Marty Farrell, these repairs will extend the life of the tank.
“I’m certainly in favor of us doing that,” Councilmember David Fashant said. “The process sounds a little bit interesting to me. Someone is actually going to get in a boat and boat around inside the tank?”
Farrell said that was true. “Yes, they do the inspections that way,” he said. “They fill the tower up and you just drain it out through a hydrant and do a full inspection around the inside of the tower as they float down.”
He added the contractor will just be repairing the worst parts. These repairs should last 10-15 years.
Fashant asked how the water pressure would be while the repairs are being done as the tower would be offline. Farrell said the city would use its two wells.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.