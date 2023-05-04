At its April 25 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered a request for an interim use permit to build an accessory dwelling unit and accessory building.

The council also had a brief discussion on the Heritage Day festival and repairs to the city’s water tower.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments