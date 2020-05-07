Dayton discusses 112 single-family home project

At its Tuesday, April 28, meeting, the Dayton City Council discussed the Iona Gardens proposed housing project.
The council also talked about the Cypress Cove development and reconstruction of Pineview and Oakview Lanes.
IONA GARDENS
City Planner Alec Henderson presented the council with the proposed rezoning and plat for Iona Gardens. It would develop 44.5 acres into 112 two-story single-family lots with eight outlots. The site is located south of Dayton River Road and north of Diamond Lake Road North, near 142nd Avenue.
Lot sizes range between 6,000 and 12,500 square feet.
There would be shared access to the site at Berkshire Lane with the Cypress Cove development (formerly known as Cloquet Island Estates). Turn lanes would be needed at County Road 144 and County Road 12. The developer for Iona Gardens has agreed to pay the full cost of the access at Berkshire and the Cypress Cove developer will construction the parkway and turn lane all the way to Dayton River Road.
“One of the topics we are researching as a staff is the parks and trails,” Henderson said. Currently, there is no trail shown along the south side of Dayton River Road in the Iona Garden boundary, but there is right-of-way available for a future trail. There will be trails located within the development that will connect with neighboring developments Cypress Cove and River Hill, to River Hills Park and the underpass at Stephenson Farm.
The council approved the rezoning of the property and approved the preliminary plat for the property development.
CYPRESS COVE
In other matters, the council talked about the Cypress Cove development. The original Cloquet Island Estates plat has expired.
The new request would be to create a 193-unit development at the final build-out. The first phase, before the council, would consist of 65 single-family lots and five outlots.
There would also be a connection at Dayton River Road and Pioneer Parkway.
Mayor Tim McNeil asked ift the parkway going through River Hills was going to be too narrow. Henderson said the streets are 20 feet on each side of the parkway. “It will look different coming into Pioneer Parkway from Dayton River Road and it will transition into what is currently in River Hills,” he added.
The council approved the final plat and development agreement for Cypress Cove.
PINEVIEW/OAKVIEW IMPROVEMENTS
The council also awarded a project to New Look Contracting for $3.93 million for the reconstruction of Pineview and Oakview lanes.
City Engineer Jason Quisberg said the project is a “reconstruction of Pineview Lane between South Diamond Lake Road and County Road 121.”
A roundabout would be constructed at the intersection of County Road 121 and Pineview Lane.
The improvements also include the reconstruction of Oakview Lane. There would be a regional trail constructed along Pineview Lane for the Three Rivers Park District.
Quisberg said the city’s state aid request was approved for a total of $1.62 million available.
All but three of land use easements have been executed. There was a verbal agreement on one of those three, and the other two land rights will be confirmed May 4.
Bids were opened April 23, and two bids were received (New Look Contracting for $3,934,289 and Park Construction Company for $4,074,248.
The anticipated schedule is: utility work starts May 4, land rights secured May 4-10, construction starts mid-May, much of the improvements would be completed in November and the full completion would be next July.
Traffic will be detoured off of Pineview Lane during the project, with some one-way traffic allowed.
