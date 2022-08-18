The Dayton City Council was asked to permit the fire chief to solicit request proposals for an updated fire study at its Aug. 8 meeting.
In 2019, BKV Architects reviewed all the fire department facilities, equipment and any future needs. In a council memo from Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, he said since the study was published in 2019 some of the information is not accurate. “BKV predicted Dayton’s population in 2030 to be 7,900 people,” Hendrickson’s memo said. “The estimated population as of July 1, 2021, was 8,226. BKV also projected the fire department’s call volume in 2030 to be 379 calls. In 2021, the fire department responded to 367.”
He added the 2019 review does not provide current information from the city.
At the Aug. 8 meeting, Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud said, “This is just going out for the process to do an RFP, but we are not approving any sort of study.”
Doud said Hendrickson, who couldn’t be at the meeting, was asking for a future community survey to find out community needs and wants.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Astrup said the previous study did not have much of a community survey.
He said the chief is looking for more community involvement. “To go out to the community to see what they expect from the fire department as a response time, and also look at the future of station three,” Astrup said. “What would be the best location for that station? We do know that money is allocated. We are at a time right now where we need to purchase [land].”
He added the study would also help the department find the best possible location for the future station.
“The request for this would be to just request the cost of the study to see what it would be, then bring that back to the council to see if that is something you would want to proceed with,” Astrup said.
Councilor David Fashant asked what the scope of the study would be. Astrup said it would be to update the existing study and also get feedback from the community.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said the city had gone out and looked a land for the future third fire station. She wanted to know why that location was different at this point.
The location of a future station would be added to the study. Astrup added there was push back on when a third station would be needed. He said, “That’s the top priority of this study is to back that station three is needed sooner rather than later. The second priority would be to confirm that we are in a good location.”
Councilor Travis Henderson, who is also a member of the fire department, said, “One thing I think we are completely missing is what Gary has brought up between us is a work-life balance. With 500 calls and we have to maintain a 30% call volume, what does that do to us as staffing for the fire department. I think the new study needs to take into consideration that as well.”
Doud said he recommended coming back to the next council meeting with a list of the items and questions that would be included in the updated study.
He added the city has been looking at land for a future fire station, but has come across obstacles such as the land owner isn’t looking to sell and where future roadways might be located.
The council tabled the item until the next meeting to more information from city staff.
