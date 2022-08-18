The Dayton City Council was asked to permit the fire chief to solicit request proposals for an updated fire study at its Aug. 8 meeting.

In 2019, BKV Architects reviewed all the fire department facilities, equipment and any future needs. In a council memo from Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, he said since the study was published in 2019 some of the information is not accurate. “BKV predicted Dayton’s population in 2030 to be 7,900 people,” Hendrickson’s memo said. “The estimated population as of July 1, 2021, was 8,226. BKV also projected the fire department’s call volume in 2030 to be 379 calls. In 2021, the fire department responded to 367.”

