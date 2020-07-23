During the open forum portion of the July 14 Dayton City Council meeting, resident Sandra Borders approached the council to speak during open forum.
According to the council agenda, the open forum “is limited to 3 minutes for non-agenda items. State your name and address. No council action will be taken and items will be referred to staff.”
Mayor Tim McNeil asked Borders if she was going to speak about city business. Borders said she was.
“I would like to read a comment, an impact statement, that I submitted to the court,” she said.
Borders was referring to the case in which McNeil plead guilty on July 2 to two misdemeanors of misuse of charitable funds involving missing money from the Dayton Heritage Day Committee account.
Borders was stopped from speaking further by McNeil.
“I’m going to stop you there,” he said. “I am going to ask the council if this is city business. We don’t bring private events into the council if they are not city-related.”
He added the city council would not take any action on such an item. He asked the rest of the council if it wanted to move forward with the comments from Borders.
Councilor Bob O’Brien said the matter had nothing to do with the city and it should be taken up with the person and not the council.
Councilor Dennis Fisher disagreed and felt Borders had the right to speak.
“It does involve, possibly, a member of the council. It may not have to do with city business,”Fischer said.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she did not know what the rules were for letting or not letting Borders speak. McNeil said the council was allowed to decide if it wanted to accept Borders’ comments or not.
When a vote was taken to allow Borders to continue with her comments, only councilor Fisher voted in favor.
Borders said, “Alright. Thank you,” and went back to the audience.
Later in the meeting, McNeil brought up the topic again during his council update.
“At the end of the meeting I would like to address my newsworthiness if the council would indulge me,” he said.
Fisher asked the mayor about why he would be allowed the speak and a resident wasn’t. “I’m a little concerned with how quickly we pushed a citizen aside here,” he said. “I think anybody who comes up to that table should get 3 minutes.”
Gustafson said she was concerned with the mayor getting to speak and not Borders. Fisher agreed.
McNeil said that was fair enough. He decided not to make comment because “this has the potential to become a three-ring circus with lots of comments.”
