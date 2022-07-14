Dayton council gives feedback on industrial building concept

The Dayton City Council was asked to provide comments on a proposed concept plan from the Opus development group for an industrial building located at the intersection of Holly Lane and Dayton Parkway, just north of Territorial Road, at its Tuesday, June 28, meeting.
City Planner Alec Henderson said the site is guided for commercial use and is in the commercial/industrial district.
The proposal includes constructing a 132,100-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. A total of 38 truck bays and docks would be part of the development. There also would be 100 parking spaces for vehicles.
Henderson there is currently a cellular tower on a leased portion of the site. In a staff report, it was noted the applicant would subdivide the property to separate the tower from the rest of the site.
No tenants for the proposed building have been identified at this point. It was noted in the memo that the building is anticipated to house multiple tenants.
“We are looking for feedback on the overall layout – what your expectations might be for this site, particularly if you have any goals,” he said.
The council also considered required design elements, access points, parking and loading areas, setbacks, screening/buffering and traffic impacts to neighboring roads.
The staff report to the council included comments from the Planning Commission’s June 2 review of the concept plan. Some of the comments included looking into positioning the building differently on the site, studying the entrances and exits to the site, looking into a right-in/right-out option along Dayton Parkway, and having a large amount of screening around the truck parking.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said the concept seems to be “another distribution facility” that would create more truck traffic and not add to the tax base. “It’s not optimal, I don’t think,” she said.
Henderson the situation was difficult. “Warehouse and industrial is huge right now,” he said.
Gustafson said she felt the council should take a step back and review what it wants for this area of the city. Mayor Dennis Fisher agreed.
“I think we need to look at it before we get too many plans in, otherwise we’re just going to literally have distribution warehouses along the entire corridor,” she said.
During the discussion of the building’s orientation, Fisher said he was not as concerned by it.
He did say he was not sure what to do about the proposal, but felt the area was more of a commercial location.
“It sounds like a few of us have a problem with this use,” Fisher said. “I don’t know where we go from here.”
No formal action by the council was required at this time. The applicant would be made aware of the council’s discussion.
