At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Dayton City Council continued its discussion to consider proposals for an updated fire study.
At it’s last meeting, the council delayed a decision on going out for proposals to update the fire study for the city in order to receive more information from city staff.
In 2019, BKV Architects reviewed all ire department facilities, equipment and any future needs. In a council memo from Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, he said information from the2019 study has become outdated, making it inaccurate. “BKV predicted Dayton’s population in 2030 to be 7,900 people,” Hendrickson’s memo said. “The estimated population as of July 1, 2021, was 8,226. BKV also projected the fire department’s call volume in 2030 to be 379 calls. In 2021, the fire department responded to 367.”
He added the 2019 review does not provide current information from the city.
At the Aug. 8 meeting, Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud said, “This is just going out for the process to do an RFP, but we are not approving any sort of study.”
Chief Hendrickson said at the Aug. 23 meeting, a reason for going out for an updated study included getting more up-to-date information on the department’s operations. Another reason would “ensure the department has an operational plan,” which would provide a way to measure the department’s performance and progress.
“The type of plan I’m looking for is a master plan,” he said. “Understand that the BKV report was really more station related. This is going to be more service level plan, staffing plan, fixed facilities plan, capital improvement plan and risk reduction assessment plan.”
It would be a 10-year plan and would cost between $45,000 and $50,000 to complete.
Hendrickson added that a third fire station is needed in the southern portion of the city.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said of the previous study, “Population wasn’t off by that much.”
Hendrickson said he wants to be proactive, not reactive.
“It’s frustrating, we just did this study three years ago,” Fisher said. Hendrickson responded, “We need good data.”
Doud said he was looking for if the council wanted to go forward or not with getting proposals for a future fire study update.
Councilor Travis Henderson asked if they city looked into grants that could cover the study costs. Hendrickson said he could look into it.
The council approved going out for proposals to update the fire study.
