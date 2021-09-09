At its Aug. 24 meeting, the Dayton City Council considered a preliminary plat for a 239 single-family subdivision.

The council also reviewed an application for a proposed distribution facility on the former French Lake Golf Course site.

RIVERWALK

The council received a request for a preliminary plat for a 239 single-family lot residential subdivision. The project area would be located west of the River Hills neighborhood, north of Diamond View Estates neighborhood and south of County Road 12.

The development would consist of 84 single-family lots with a 65-foot wide setback and 155 single-family lots with a 75-foot wide setback.

There will also be an amenity area consisting of a clubhouse, pool and private playground.

City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the applicant is providing seven parking spaces and a trail connection to River Hills Park for the pickleball courts.

“The applicant will follow up with a final plat for the first phase,” Goodroad added.

The council approved the preliminary plat for the Riverwalk development.

CUBES AT FRENCH LAKE

The council also previewed an application for a proposed development of a distribution facility, Cubes at French Lake, on the former French Lake Golf Course property. The project would be located north of County Road 81 and 113th Avenue and south of 117th Avenue.

Goodroad said the proposal includes a 996,960-square-foot industrial/warehouse/distribution building. The applicant anticipates the possibility of 400 full-time jobs being created from this proposed use.

“The user is not disclosed,” she added.

There will be three access points to the site. All of those will be off of the future Dayton Parkway.

Trailer storage will be along the northern side of the property.

No action was requested by the council. This item will be back on the City Council agenda on Sept. 28.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

APPROVED a permit application from the Dayton Lions and Dayton Community Foundation for Dayton Heritage Days events, Sept. 17 and 18. The city will provide public works and police resources for the events.

APPROVED the Dayton Fire Relief request of $20,000 in funds for the Dayton Fire Department’s pension fund for paid-on-call firefighters.

