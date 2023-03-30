Dayton City Hall will be getting a security camera system. A total of six cameras will be purchased. Five of those cameras will be placed outside of City Hall and there will be one camera inside.

The City Council approved the purchase of this system for $15,085 from Security 101 at its March 14 meeting.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments