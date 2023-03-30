Dayton City Hall will be getting a security camera system. A total of six cameras will be purchased. Five of those cameras will be placed outside of City Hall and there will be one camera inside.
The City Council approved the purchase of this system for $15,085 from Security 101 at its March 14 meeting.
Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud said the city has been considering getting cameras for about nine months.
In a memo to the City Council, Doud wrote, “To ensure our employees, their assets, and the city of Dayton’s assets are protected we are looking to approve a camera system for the outside of City Hall. As the world changes, cameras are becoming much more of a standard practice than an upgrade. We have had numerous occasions over the past year that a camera system would have been a good thing to have for safety. Examples include trips, falls, doors left open on accident, dumping of trash to name a few.”
These cameras will be beneficial to both city staff and residents.
“This provides security for city employees when we are here at work, along with city residents when they attend city run events,” Doud wrote. “It also protects a valuable asset that the city residents paid for and continues to ensure that the asset will remain in good condition well into the future.”
These cameras will have recorded video storage for around 30 days.
Doud added, “Security cameras are the way of the world these days and pictures and videos are worth 1,000 words. As the world continues to change, Dayton cannot ignore those changes and needs to adapt with them. This will not be much of a change for normal day to day operations but will provide that added blanket of security for everyone in and around city hall.”
