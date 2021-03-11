Dayton City Council approves changes for auto auction site

The Dayton City Council discussed a request to expand parking and other items on the ADESA Auto Auction site at its Feb. 23 meeting.
The council also considered a warehouse development on the Inland Development Partners property.
ADESA AUTO AUCTION
City Planner Alec Henderson said ADESA Auto Auction had requested the city for several items related to its existing auto auction facility at 18270 Territorial Road. Applications were made to rezone the property, for preliminary and final plat approval, a conditional use permit to allow for alterations to the site for a new parking area and an interim use permit to expand an area on the property.
“They are all surrounding proposed improvements to the ADESA Auto Auction site,” he said. “They would like to expand the parking area to the south of their existing site [south of Territorial Road], as well as reconfigure their existing parking area on the north side of Territorial Road. With that, they are going to be connecting to sewer and water to those two buildings on the north side of Territorial.”
No new structures are being proposed. Construction work would consist of grading the site for stormwater work and the parking lot expansion, and for the future sewer and water connections to the existing city system at Territorial Road.
The auto auction facility has been on the site since 1996. It was approved for 2,899 parking stalls on the north side of Territorial Road. Currently, there are only 2,679 parking stalls. The ADESA parcel to the south of Territorial Road has been used for stormwater functions and wetland preservation.
“I think cars are here to stay, and we’re excited about that,” said applicant ADESA manager Dave Claxton. “We’re viable and we’re going to continue to employ Dayton residents and be a part of this community and build and grow together.”
The council discussed rezoning the property to light industrial use from general business use.
Henderson said the rezoning to industrial is necessary for the interim use permit and would bring the northern property closer to conformance with the zoning code. He added that the rezoning is also in line with city plans for uses in that area of the city.
The council approved the rezoning of the property to light industrial.
The council also considered a preliminary and final plat for the site.
“They are looking to plat their property to create four lots,” Henderson said. “Three lots on the north side [of Territorial Road] and one on the south.”
Following approval for the plats for the site, the council considered a conditional use permit for alterations to the existing site.
Henderson said the permit was the correct process needed for the northern site. “It gets them their goal to reconfigure to the number of approved stalls with the original 1996 conditional use permit,” he said. “So they are not increasing anything [with parking stalls.]”
Additional landscaping is also proposed.
The council approved the permit.
Finally, the council discussed an interim use permit for the expansion of part of the property to the south of Territorial Road.
A total of 256 parking stalls are proposed on this property, along with improvements to the stormwater pond, landscaping and berming.
The council approved the permit for the expansion.
“I think you’re a good business and have been a good steward to the city,” said Councilor Travis Henderson. “And I’d like you guys to stay, honestly.”
INLAND DEVELOPMENT
Inland Development Partners was looking for comments from the council regarding a concept plan for a 294,500-square-foot warehouse and industrial distribution building at 18150 County Road 81. This is next to the French Lake Golf Course property.
The building would be large enough for one to four tenants. No current tenants have been identified.
The front of the building would face to the east. Employee parking would be on the east, north and south sides of the property. Trailer parking would be on the west side of the property. Two ponds are proposed at the north and south ends of the property.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the property has planned access to the site in the southeast corner of the property off of County Road 81. Access to the property would then come from a new city street, extending along the east border of the site. This new street would also serve the development within the golf course site.
“We have been working this applicant to determine whether or not, or to the extent, at how much this roadway would extend into this site,” she said. “Right now they are showing the full extent as a public street. That is pretty dependent on this user of the French Lake Golf Course proposes to use their property. And, whether or not, a shared access and shared road/public street would benefit both properties.”
She added city staff and the applicant are in discussions with the county for a potential full access at this new city road at County Road 81
The Planning Commission suggested the applicant push the building as far north as possible to allow for screening on the south side to screen the view of truck docks and trailer storage. City staff will be looking for adequate screening of the trailer parking area.
The council felt details regarding the ponding and screening would be beneficial. A future development plan for the project would bring forth more details on landscaping, screening and building elevations.
