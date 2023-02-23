At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Dayton City Council continued its discussion on a potential development moratorium. On Jan. 24, the council talked specifically about a moratorium on future low-density housing developments.
After the January meeting, city staff sent out a public hearing note for a draft interim moratorium ordinance. An error was noted in the public hearing notice that stated the hearing would be at the Planning Commission instead of the City Council. The city attorney advised that the City Council host the public hearing on Feb. 14 and take public comments, but also republish the public hearing notice in the paper with the City Council listed.
The Planning Commission since the Jan. 24 meeting also expressed an interest in looking over a proposed moratorium before City Council action.
The moratorium would impact land-use decisions, and city staff believes that allowing the Planning Commission to review the proposal would be valuable.
Kevin Shay, with city consultant firm Landform, stated that city staff was looking for direction from the council regarding what it would like to see in the moratorium, specifically what areas of the city and what types of land uses.
In a city staff memo to the City Council, staff recommends the moratorium “be limited to the area included in the transportation plan amendment, rather than for all low-density residential areas across the entire city.”
The area in the transportation plan amendment includes South Diamond Lake Road to the north, Fernbrook Lane to the east, the boundary of the city on the south until County Road 81, and East French Lake Road and West French Lake Road to the west.
Public comments
The council took comments from members of the public.
Resident Chris Covington asked if the moratorium was just for low-density residential developments. Mayor Dennis Fisher said that was first discussed, but that all future housing development proposals in the area could be included.
Dave Pikal, another resident, wondered “if this would affect a single homeowner who wants to build a single house,” and if it was for just homeowners or for low-density housing too.
Shay said, “The moratorium would affect whatever was put in place for it. So, if it was for low-density housing, no new applications could come in for that to create new lots for low-density housing. However, an existing lot that has already been through and subdivided and created, can still apply for a building permit.”
He added the moratorium, if all housing types were chosen, would stop any new plat applications from coming in for low-, medium- and high-density housing requests.
Council thoughts
“The goal isn’t to reduce development, at least in my mind, at all,” Fisher said.
Councilor Matt Trost asked if the transportation plan study would be before the city by the end of February. Interim City Administrator Zach Doud said that was true, but the transportation plan amendment still needs approval by the Metropolitan Council.
“The option is there to put the moratorium on the bounds of the transportation plan amendment,” Shay said. “That’s a valid reason.”
Councilor Scott Salonek said he was in favor of a moratorium on all types of residential and commercial future applications. Councilor David Fashant said he was only in favor of including all housing types.
Doud said, “We would include everything [in the moratorium] commercial, industrial, residential. Everything would be included, which I think is the correct option if we are doing a development moratorium.”
“We’re often accused of doing bad planning or planning through the rearview mirror, and I think that’s really the ultimate goal of this is to get out of that mode,” Fashant said.
No formal action was taken by the City Council.
Next steps
The proposed development moratorium will come before the Planning Commission at its March 2 meeting. The commission will review the document and provide any recommendations.
On March 14, the City Council will host another public hearing and take action on the development moratorium.
