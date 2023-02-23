At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Dayton City Council continued its discussion on a potential development moratorium. On Jan. 24, the council talked specifically about a moratorium on future low-density housing developments.

After the January meeting, city staff sent out a public hearing note for a draft interim moratorium ordinance. An error was noted in the public hearing notice that stated the hearing would be at the Planning Commission instead of the City Council. The city attorney advised that the City Council host the public hearing on Feb. 14 and take public comments, but also republish the public hearing notice in the paper with the City Council listed.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments