At its May 10 meeting, the Dayton City Council awarded a construction contract to Parkstone for the 2022 park improvements.
Public Works Director Marty Farrell presented the council with three parks that the city has identified for build out or upgrades this year.
Donahue Dells, a small neighborhood park, has been requested by residents to have upgrades. Items discussed for this park includes new play equipment and a second play area.
Hayden Hills Park is located in the Hayden Hills development. The city had previously collected land from the developer for a city park. Upgrades and build-out of the park include a pickleball court, a golf element and a skating rink.
“They have been speaking to me over the past four years of park and what they want in there,” Farrell said of the neighborhood residents. “They are very excited about this project.”
The second phase of Elise Stephens Park would include river access, parking lot size and trail surfacing are proposed. Farrell said the improvements to the park also include the addition of more trails, surfacing of roads and trails and a second access from the park to Dayton River Road.
The cost for all three projects is proposed to come from city funds and has been identified in this year’s capital improvement plan.
The city went to bid for the projects in February. The bids were received April 28, and came in under budget. Parkstone’s bid was $1.59 million. The park improvements will be paid for from city funds, which have almost $5 million in them.
The city has received some help for the costs. The city received a $25,000 grant from the Hennepin County Youth Sports Program for the playground equipment at Donahue Dells.
City staff also applied for a $50,000 grant for playground equipment at Hayden Hills, but is still waiting to hear back from the program. “We didn’t include that because it was an unknown,” Farrell said. “But we are still under budget without that.”
A total of $300,000 will be reimbursed to the city from the Three Rivers Park District for the extension of the Mississippi Regional Trail through Elsie Stephens Park.
He added they are hoping to have substantial completion of these improvements by fall.
