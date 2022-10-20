Dayton awarded DEED grant

The Dayton City Council has been awarded an Innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant from DEED.
The grant is earmarked for job creation and retention with new businesses and organizations.
Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud said this grant was accompanied with the Graco project.
“We were awarded the full amount,” he said. “The city will receive roughly $400,000 of that grant, which we will be able to use for pavement management in the future.”
Park update
Public Works Director Marty Farrell told the council there was a request from residents in the Granstrom Orchard development to look into the possibility of having a tot lot in the neighborhood.
The city owns the outlot where the play area was requested.
“We want to do a feasibility study there to see if it is feasible to put something in there,” he said. “There are some challenges to that site, so we identified another site on the development that is also city-owned.”
Farrell said the outlot near the water tower is only accessible by Pineview Lane and a trail, which could be a challenge for small children. “There was also some concern about that location from neighbors who felt that their yard would be cut through to get to the park,” he said.
The other outlot is under some power lines on the west side of the development. Farrell said there was a drainage pond with steep sides. “There were a lot of issues with that site,” he said.
Farrell told the residents that a tot lot would not be happening this year or next, because it would have be planned. He also mentioned when the neighborhood was built, a tot lot was not promised by the city.
“We presented this report to the Park Commission, and they concurred with us that neither of the sites really are conducive to a tot lot,” he said. “And that we should stick with our park plan that we have in place.”
A neighborhood park is planned in the future farther to northwest of the development.
Councilor David Fashant said he was glad that city staff followed up on the resident’s request.
