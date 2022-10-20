Dayton awarded DEED grant

(Graphic courtesy of city of Dayton)

A Dayton resident had requested a tot lot on city-owned property in the Granstrom Orchard development. City staff has determined both sites are not conducive to a play area for small children.

The Dayton City Council has been awarded an Innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant from DEED.

The grant is earmarked for job creation and retention with new businesses and organizations.

