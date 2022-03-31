Dayton asks for bids on trail extension

The plans and specifications for the Pineview Lane Trail Extension project were approved by the Dayton City Council. The trail will extend along Pineview Lane from S. Diamond Lake Road and 137th Avenue.
At its March 22 meeting, the Dayton City Council agreed to solicit bids for the extension of Pineview Trail.
The council approved computer replacements for police squad vehicles.
Advertising of bids for Pineview Trail
The plans and specifications for the Pineview Lane Trail Extension project were approved by the council. The advertisement for bids was also authorized.
The trail will extend along Pineview Lane from South Diamond Lake Road and 137th Avenue, allowing connections of properties in Pineview Meadows development to South Diamond Lake Road. A connecting trail already exists along S. Diamond Lake Road. There is also a trail along Pineview Lane south of South Diamond Lake Road.
The remaining portion of the trail extension, from 137th Avenue to River Road, is intended to be completed at a later date.
The estimated cost for the project is $328,800. Bids from contractors will be taken until April 14.
The city plans to award the construction contract April 26, with the construction of the trail extension during the summer months.
Squad computer replacements
The council approved the purchasing of replacing computers and accessories for four squad cars, totaling $13,288. These computers will be used in the CSO and administrative vehicles.
Chief Paul Enga told the council there are currently three squad cars utilizing computers that are 13 years old. He said the touch-screen is not functioning anymore and officers have to use the computer mouse.
One of the older computers is not supported by Hennepin County. All four of the new computers will be supported by the county.
Councilor David Fashant asked if the computers would be moved into new squad cars in the coming years. Enga said they would be.
