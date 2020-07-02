Dayton approves rezoning to allow for new Ziegler CAT rental facility

The Dayton City Council considered a request to rezone property that would allow Ziegler CAT to bring a retail and rental business to the city at its June 23 meeting.
The council also received an update on the potential extension of the sanitary sewer in the southwest area of the city. An update on the lighting options for Pineview Lane was also brought before the council.
ZIEGLER CAT
Ziegler CAT has a purchase agreement at 18171 Territorial Road to use the site as a retail and rental facility for small CAT equipment, like skid steers and booms. The property is currently used as a marine repair business by Formula Propeller.
This change in use on the property requires the city to rezone the property from business park to commercial/industrial and the conditional use permit.
City Planner Alec Henderson said the equipment at the new Dayton facility would range from small to light construction equipment, parts and tools along with farm implements. “Some minor serving of rental equipment is expected, but no major repairs and all the rental equipment on site will be like-new and well-maintained,” he added.
The new owners will be upgrading the facade of the existing structure on site and remodeling the interior.
Henderson said the existing gravel yard will be expanded to allow for the display and storage of the rental equipment. Fencing may be planned around the exterior as well.
The rental yard would be landscaped to screen the appearance of the yard.
Mayor Tim McNeil said the proposed use complies with the city’s definition of outdoor use and storage.
“I suggest the do something to break up that white wall on the accessory building with something, even if it’s one of their own signs,” Councilor Bob O’Brien said.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the landscaping plan calls for plantings at the front of the property, which will screen the area partially. McNeil said he wasn’t overly concerned about the building.
The council then approved the Ziegler CAT application to rezone the property at 18171 Territorial Road and the conditional use permit requests.
SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION
In other matters, the council received an update on the southwest sanitary sewer extension within the city.
The southwest area of Dayton is bounded by the city of Rogers to the west, the city of Maple Grove to the south and Interstate 94 to the north. There are seven properties, owned by five different owners, in this area.
“We are currently putting together a feasibility study for infrastructure that would support, or at least allow for, all of these parcels to develop in the future,” City Engineer Jason Quisburg said. “So that includes sanitary sewer, water service as well as transportation and potentially some level of stormwater improvements.”
He said part of the study is looking at what portion of the sanitary sewer could be constructed prior to the County Road 101 improvements and the Dayton Parkway construction. This would help save the city significant project costs.
McNeil added that the city is working with seven property owners. “We are not imposing anything on anybody,” he said.
Quisburg said the way to get the sanitary sewer extended to the southwest area would be to make a change order into the Dayton Parkway Interchange contract. “The contractor is out there, has the equipment and has the means and manpower,” he said.
Councilor Julie Gustafson asked what the costs would be to do this. Quisburg said as of right now around $300,000, but those costs could be more or less.
No formal action by the council is needed at this time. The council did give its support for the sanitary sewer extension.
PINEVIEW PEDESTRIAN LIGHTING UPDATE
The council also received an update on the pedestrian lighting along Pineview Lane.
At its June 9 meeting, the council decided it liked the “traditionaire” style of fixtures instead of the “domus” style to help save some costs. The council waited to hear back from Connexus Energy with the total costs.
On June 23, Quisburg said they found out that the “acorn” and “lantern” style light fixtures were more expensive than the “domus” and “traditionarie” styles.
He said Connexus recommends that the spacing would be poles every 100 feet with the “traditionarie” style or every 125 feet with the “domus” style.
The costs would be a total of $170,593 for the “domus” style, and a total cost of $110,414 for the “traditionaire” style.
The council stated it liked the “traditionaire” style option and approved moving forward with that lighting option for Pineview Lane.
