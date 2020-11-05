At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Dayton City Council approved the purchase of civil unrest equipment for the Dayton Police Department.
The council also received an update the results of survey related to the two Fish Sunflower Fields this year.
CIVIL UNREST EQUIPMENT
The council approved the purchase of civil unrest equipment totaling just over $13,000. Currently, the city does not have any of this type of equipment.
According to Police Chief Paul Enga, this equipment will allow officers to be well prepared if civil unrest did occur in Dayton and allow the department to assist suburban agencies and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office should the need arise.
“A critical incident that can cause civil unrest in a city can happen at any time and I would like our department prepared and equipped to protect our city and citizens,” he said.
Earlier this year, unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis did move to other parts of the metro.
SUNFLOWER FIELDS
Also during the meeting, the council reviewed the responses to the Fish Sunflower Fields survey.
This summer, Fish Sunflowers planted two sunflower fields for the public to use for free for two weeks during the sunflowers peak bloom times. One was located at Leathers Park, the other was along Balsam Lane.
The city sent out a survey to residents in the neighborhood near Leathers Park, who may have been impacted by the field this summer. There were 19 responses received from the 58 survey requests sent out.
Public Works Director Marty Farrell said, “This summer we had a lot of various feedback. We decided sending out a survey to the residents would be a good thing to do to get some feedback.”
The city survey first asked if the residents wanted the city to keep the field up or mow it down. Thirteen respondents asked the city to keep the field up. Most reasons were to attract wildlife. Those that wanted the field mowed wanted to keep the fields through the fall to feed the birds and wildlife.
Another part of the survey asked residents to rate “issues” caused by the sunflowers. The biggest issues were traffic and parking.
Residents also would like to have the sunflower fields back, but not necessarily in a residential area.
“The sunflower thing took off way more than we anticipated it to do,” Farrell said. “The amount of traffic it generated, the amount of interest it generated, was just crazy.”
He said the survey results were discussed with the parks commission, which resulted in looking for an alternative site for the field next year instead of Leathers Park. “Maybe Stevens Park, where we have additional parking,” he said.
Overall, Farrell felt the sunflower fields were a good addition to the city this summer.
“I don’t know how we feel about doing it again,” he said. “I think it was a worthwhile thing to do. It brought a lot of people into Dayton for sure.”
Mayor Tim McNeil said he went out a dozen times to speak with those visiting the fields. “I think it was a very good and positive thing for Dayton,” he said. “I do think that since we have other locations that would be just as good if not better, I think that making that switch might not be a bad idea.”
He added this survey shows there could be other uses for Leathers Park for the city and council to talk about in the future.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED establishing a Tax Increment Financing District 17. This TIF district will be part of the proposed French Lake Industrial Center, known as Graco. The project includes a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with up to 225 production and office employees.
WENT into closed session to discuss the possible purchase of land for future public park purposes. “We asked for staff to come back with more information, so that we can have more information at a future meeting,” McNeil said.
