Dayton approves preliminary plat for MTL Addition project

(Graphic courtesy of city of Dayton)

The Dayton City Council approved a preliminary plat for the MTL Addition project. This project would consist of four buildings, for MTL (one and two) and Curbside Waste (three and four) at its Nov. 22 meeting.

The Dayton City Council considered a preliminary plat for the MTL project at its Nov. 22 meeting.

The MTL Addition project property is located south of West French Lake Road, east of Brockton Lane and north of Troy Lane.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments