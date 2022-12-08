Dayton approves preliminary plat for MTL Addition project

The Dayton City Council considered a preliminary plat for the MTL project at its Nov. 22 meeting.
The MTL Addition project property is located south of West French Lake Road, east of Brockton Lane and north of Troy Lane.
The Dayton City Council considered a preliminary plat for the MTL project at its Nov. 22 meeting.
The MTL Addition project property is located south of West French Lake Road, east of Brockton Lane and north of Troy Lane.
John Burbank, consulting city planner, told the City Council the applicant presented a concept plan to the city in late 2021.
The project would include four buildings. The largest building would be a warehouse/distribution facility. There would be another building for repairs and preparation of semi-trailers.
A third building would be used for administrative operations and repairs for Curbside Waste. A fourth building would be the waste transfer terminal building for Curbside.
“It is one owner, but two different entities using this location,” Burbank said.
Access to the site would be off Troy Lane, which is south of the site. This is currently under construction.
Since the concept plan review, the applicant has added additional landscaping to the north and west of the development site to create a buffer for the nearby neighborhoods.
The council approved a zoning text amendment to allow for residential/commercial yard waste transfer stations, along with the preliminary plat for the MTL Addition, conditional use permits for outdoor storage of semi-trailers and dumpsters, two detached industrial accessory buildings and a motor freight terminal and maintenance garage.
Other
In other action, the council:
RECEIVED word that the city has received a $50,000 Hennepin County Youth Sports Program grant for playground equipment at Hayden Hills Park.
APPROVED supporting the I-94 Corridors of Commerce funding for the GAP project between Albertville and Monticello.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.