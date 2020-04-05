Dayton City Engineer Jason Quisberg approached the Dayton City Council for approval of plans and authorize advertisements for bids for the Pineview/Oakview Lane Improvements project during the Dayton City Council meeting March 24.
“The feasibility study was completed in the summer of 2019. The council authorized the design of the improvements in August of 2019,” Quisberg said. “We’ve been working on it since and have given a couple of updates with one in November and one in December. At these meetings, decisions were made such as confirmation to move forward with the roundabout design at the intersection of (County Road) 121 and Pineview.”
According to Quisberg, based on the findings from a feasibility study, council authorized the engineering design for the Pineview Lane/Oakview Lane Improvements project. Plans are now significantly complete and ready for consideration to be advertised to contractors for bids on construction of the improvements. The final scope is substantially consistent with that identified in the feasibility report. One notable change is that a pedestrian crossing of County Road 121, at Jonquil Lane, will be considered as part of this project; included as an alternate bid item to maintain flexibility in the bidding process. As has been discussed, this project involves partnerships with Three Rivers Park District, for a regional trail along Pineview Lane, and Hennepin County, for a roundabout at the intersection of Pineview Lane and County Road 121.
There was discussion on whether to have a 5-foot concrete sidewalk or 8-foot bituminous trail on 130th Avenue to County Road 121. The council unanimously decided to go with an 8-foot bituminous trail.
According to City Administrator Tina Goodroad, for the Pineview/Oakview Lane and County Road 121 project, there are 10 properties where the purchase of easements is necessary for the improvement. To date, the council has approved three agreements. The city has agreements on three additional easement purchases (based on appraisal) and staff recommends approval. As staff work through agreements on the remaining properties, they will bring them forth for approval.
Consent agenda item of approval of easement agreements related to the Pineview/Oakview Lane Improvement Project passed unanimously by the council.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the plans and authorization for bids for Pineview/Oakview and County Road 121. Councilor Dennis Fisher stated he wanted more information. Quisberg said he would have more information regarding the project at the April 14 City Council meeting.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned open house on April 20 will not likely happen. But the city can get the word out to the public through mail and the Dayton Facebook pages, according to Goodroad.
STAFF UPDATES
“We are experimenting with the best way of running these meetings during this pandemic,” Goodroad said. “I did want to let the council and the public know that we are working on setting up a zoom meeting capability option to use only during the pandemic period. We are limiting access to City Hall from the public. Once we are back to normal, we will discontinue that.”
The city was hopeful to have it in place for the work session meeting held on March 31. Goodroad said the city set up a doorbell ring system as well, which is next to the utility drop box.
