By Sophia Khori
In response to a recent lawsuit between the city of Dayton and the Builders Association of Twin Cities, the Dayton City Council has decided to put a hold on land subdivisions.
On Jan. 17, Hennepin County District ruled in favor of the Builders Association and deemed the city’s off-site transportation charge as illegal.
Housing First Minnesota filed legal action against Dayton last August for collecting off-site traffic impact fees from home developers. The policy, overruled by Hennepin County District Judge Susan Robiner, required developers to pay for an off-site transportation fee one of two ways for a project application to be approved.
Under the first option, applicants could pay the fee through a project-specific transportation charge. According to the statement of facts in the lawsuit, this option “requires an applicant to submit a concept plan to the city, request and put monies in escrow for the city engineer to prepare a project specific feasibility study, and sign an off-site transportation charge agreement.” The agreement doesn’t allow the applicant to challenge the fee.
Applicants were also allowed to pay a general transportation fee as opposed to a project-specific one. By paying for the general transportation fee, applicants could go without paying for a feasibility study.
According to a statement released by Housing First Minnesota, Judge Robiner said both options made the off-site transportation fee mandatory and fees weren’t returned to the developer, which goes against Minnesota Statutes 462.358, as interpreted by a 2018 Minnesota Supreme Court case between developer Martin Harstad and the city of Woodbury.
In response to the ruling, the Dayton City Council held a closed session on Jan. 28. During the meeting, council asked staff to prepare an interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the subdivision of land.
The hold, which was unanimously approved on Feb. 24, is designed to defer all subdivision applications for a year. In a bi-weekly email newsletter, Mayor Tim McNeil said Dayton legislative representatives can try to change the law that no longer allows off-site transportation fees during the current legislative session. However, if it isn’t resolved, the city will likely come up with new policies regarding development applications, McNeil added.
The Feb. 24 council packet states, “The moratorium will allow the city opportunity to study and respond to the impacts of the case and make any necessary changes to the official controls, fees and processes for development review and construction of new developments.”
After a vote to move forward with the moratorium, Councilor Jon Mellberg echoed McNeil’s hope to see the ruling flipped around at the state Legislature. “I think this is the best way to protect the city, from my perspective at least, and I think it’s necessary considering the circumstances and we’d like to find a way to lift it as soon as possible,” Mellberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.