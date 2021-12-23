The city of Dayton’s 2022 budget and property tax levy was officially adopted at the Dayton City Council’s Dec. 14 meeting.

Finance Director Zach Doud presented the council with the proposed 2022 budget.

“We are seeing a 7.35% increase in 2022,” he said. “The preliminary levy that people saw on their property tax statements was 9.03%. This did reduce people’s taxes that they will see in 2022.”

He added this increase will be similar to what people paid in taxes in 2021.

Impact to property owners includes a decrease in the city portion of the taxes. The average home value of $380,000 in 2021, will see a monthly decrease of $13.83. A home valued at $200,000 will see a decrease of $7.25 a month and a home valued at $600,000 will a decrease of $22.75 a month.

On the revenue side, the city has budgeted for an increase in permits and licenses (up 26% in 2022 over 2021).

There is also a budgeted 15% increase in property taxes in 2022, due to new home construction. These property tax increases will offset the increase in expenditures for the city.

The expenditures for 2022 include the addition of new city staff. A new fire chief (splitting time between the fire department and inspections department), patrol officer, part-time administrative assistant (32 hours with benefits) for the police department, an associate planner and the activity center coordinator’s position moving from part-time to full-time are the new positions for next year.

There are also more expenditures planned in elections for the election next fall. There were no election fees in 2021.

The breakdown of where the expenditures will go is 51% to public safety, 24% to general government, 18% to public works and the rest to culture and recreation.

