Dayton approves body-worn cameras for police department

At its June 14 meeting, the Dayton City Council approved plans for body-worn cameras for the city’s police officers.
The council also discussed leasing squad vehicles and improvements to Dayton Parkway at County Road 81.
Police body-worn cameras
The council also approved the purchase of 11 body-worn cameras for the police department.
The cost is $33,575, which includes the cameras, mounts, training, licenses, maintenance and upgraded server.
In a memo to staff, Police Chief Paul Enga said the department currently has seven squad cameras through Motorola Solutions/Watchguard. “The Dayton Police Department would like to order body-worn cameras to assist in capturing video away from the squad car which would be extra evidence collection,” the memo said.
The department is staying with Motorola Solutions/Watchguard for the body-worn cameras, which will work with the in-squad camera systems to make a “smoother video and less equipment to purchase.”
Leasing squad cars
In a related police item, the council heard from Chief Enga about the possibility of leasing squad cars instead of purchasing them.
“We are looking at switching from purchasing vehicles to leasing vehicles,” he said.
Enga said the department currently purchases squad cars from the state contract. In 2022, the department ordered two Dodge Durangos for purchase, but those orders were canceled by the manufacturer because of a part shortage. He said because of the cancellations, the department explored other options and learned other cities are using Enterprise to lease squad cars.
The department met with Enterprise and reviewed the leasing program and costs. The purchase of a Durango now is $42,100. The approximate monthly costs for leasing a comparable vehicle would be about $950.
“The leasing would be a three-year lease for patrol vehicles and a five-year lease for any admin vehicles,” he said.
Councilor Julie Gustafson said she had one concern. “We are going to have to put new light kits and new exterior bells and whistles on these cars every three years now.”
Enga said, “Yep, but a lot of that equipment would be able to be transferred over.”
The council approved using Enterprise leasing for new squad vehicles starting in 2023.
County Road 81/Dayton Parkway improvements
SRF was previously authorized to prepare plans and specifications for the construction of Dayton Parkway, between County Road 81 and 117th Avenue, near the Cubes development.
City Engineer Jason Quisberg said, “This includes the realignment of 113th to match in with the new, to-be-constructed Dayton Parkway.”
Quisberg said right-of-way is needed from three property owners to accommodate the construction of the improvements. All the agreements have been signed, with one closing finished and the other two being coordinated.
He added that construction plans for the improvements have been completed.
The estimated project costs are $1.59 million, including construction, right of way acquisitions and other costs. Funding for the project includes $1 million secured through the TEDi grant program, with remaining costs from the tax increment financing bond generated by the Cubes development.
The council approved the plans and specifications, and authorized the advertisement for bids for the Dayton Parkway extension at County Road 81.
The next step would be for the council to open and review bids in mid-July with a possible contract awarded July 26. Construction would begin in early August, with most of the project being completed in late 2022. Any remaining work would be finished in spring 2023.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a temporary pay increase for Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud while he is in the dual role. A job description will be created for the positions of city administrator and community development director.
APPROVED the hiring of Ryan Eggink in the public works department.
APPROVED a temporary liquor license for July 15-17 for the Matt Lee Classic.
