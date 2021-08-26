The Dayton City Council awarded a bid for a city gateway sign to be located off of Interstate 94 and Dayton Parkway at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The council also gave its thoughts on concept plans for a proposed industrial development.
GATEWAY MONUMENT SIGN
The city has been working on branding itself since the summer of 2018, which has included the city having a gateway sign welcoming people and businesses to Dayton.
A kickoff meeting was in April 2020 to discuss goals of the signage design, and a summary of the responses to an online signage questionnaire,” Public Works Director Marty Farrell said.
During the summer of 2020, staff worked with consultants to narrow it down to three finalists to present their signs concepts to a sign committee.
In November, a unified plan was approved by the council to create a standard for the various sign types around the city, ranging from large monument signs with landscaping to the smaller park signs.
The city would like to have a city gateway sign at the Interstate 94 interchange at Dayton Parkway near Holly Lane.
“We’ve got a budget of $80,000,” Farrell said. The bid from Archetype came in at $54,025. Farrell said the only thing missing from the bid was bringing electrical to the box.
Councilor Julie Gustafson questioned if the council should be concerned that the Archetype came in $20,000 lower than the other bids received. Farrell said, “Some of the differences come in if some are subcontracting stuff out like the masonry work. [Archetype] is doing that in-house. It’s cheaper for them to do it.”
The council unanimously awarded the bid to Archetype for the city’s gateway monument sign for $54,025.
CONCEPT PLAN REVIEW
In other matters, the council reviewed a revised concept plan to MTL Companies for an industrial development that would consist of four buildings on three sites located north of Troy Lane and south of West French Lake Road. The manufactured home park is located just to the west of the site.
The original concept plan for the proposed project was reviewed by the council in late 2020. The plan was initially denied due to wetland impacts.
Three uses are proposed for the site, including a distribution warehouse, which would have trailers with warehouse goods inside the trailers. MTL also plans to use the site to repair trailers for the company’s distribution warehouse. The final business use would be for curbside waste in two buildings, with 35 garbage trucks using the building and lot as a way station and empty dumpsters. There will be no waste collection on-site – trucks would leave and return empty.
“We have been working with them to try and get them to move things around to try and improve the wetland situation,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
She said there were still things to work out with the concept plan. “The reason we brought this in front of the Planning Commission and City Council is to have both groups really weigh in on the use,” Goodroad added.
The applicant, MTL, is proposing to extend Troy Lane into the project area.
Goodroad said at the August Planning Commission meeting, commissioners were concerned with the amount of outdoor storage on the three sites.
The site would be required to be landscaped, including screening and buffering being required around all outdoor storage areas and along the western boundary next to the residential uses.
Frank Feela, with MTL, said the curbside waste company’s garbage trucks leave the site at 6 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The trucks would also be washed each evening.
Councilor Travis Henderson is concerned about the potential smells from the trucks before they are washed each evening.
“It’s a bad use next to a residential area,” Councilor David Fashant added.
Councilor Gustafson wondered if the storage areas and the buildings on the west side of the proposal could be flipped to provide better buffering for the residential area.
Feela said a privacy fence and natural 4- to 5-foot berm would be put in place on the west side of the property.
There was no action taken by the council.
