At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Dayton City Council approved the 2023 general fund budget and property tax levy, following a presentation from Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud.
Revenues in 2023 are proposed to be $6.49 million, or an increase of $916,825 from 2022.
Expenditures in 2023 are proposed to be $6.49 million, or an increase of $916,825 over 2022.
The biggest changes in expenses include a full-time front desk administrative position, two full-time employees for the public works maintenance area and a full-time community development director position.
The Economic Development Authority levy is proposed to be $100,000. This will allow greater flexibility for the EDA to conduct more economic development activities.
The 2023 proposed tax levy is $6.65 million, including the EDA levy. This is an increase of 3.87%.
Home owners will see a decrease in their tax bills in the city’s portion. A home with a value of $300,000 will see a decrease of $332. A home valued at $450,000 will see a decrease of $498. For a home valued at $600,000, the decrease is $830.
“You are still decreasing your taxes, even if your house went up in value,” Doud said.
The council is required to adopt its preliminary budget by the end of September. It can only be lowered between now and when the final budget is adopted in December. The city will host its truth in taxation on Dec. 13, where residents can offer public input.
