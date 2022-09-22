At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Dayton City Council approved the 2023 general fund budget and property tax levy, following a presentation from Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud.

Revenues in 2023 are proposed to be $6.49 million, or an increase of $916,825 from 2022.

