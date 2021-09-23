The Dayton City Council approved its 2022 preliminary budget and tax levy at its Sept. 14 meeting, following a presentation from Finance Director Zach Doud.
The city is approving a preliminary balanced budget between expenditures and revenues.
Revenues in 2022 are proposed to be $5.58 million, or an increase of $759,225 from the adopted 2021 revenue budget of $4.82 million.
Property taxes are anticipated to go up to offset the increase in expenditures.
Expenditures in 2022 are proposed to be $5.58 million, or an increase of $759,225 over the 2021 budget.
The biggest changes in expenses include: a full-time fire chief position will be added 50% to the fire department and 50% to the inspection department, a full-time officer will be added to the police department, a part-time administrative assistant was added to the police department and a full-time associate planner was added to the inspections department.
The Economic Development Authority levy is proposed to be $100,000. This will allow greater flexibility for the EDA to conduct more economic development activities.
The tax levy for 2022 is proposed to be $6.5 million, including the EDA levy. This is an increase of 9.03%.
“That is still a decrease for individuals with an average house value of $380,000,” Doud said. “It’s about a $180 decrease in your taxes next year.”
Councilor Scott Salonek felt the increase in the tax levy was too high. “I personally think we need to do a better job of needs and not a wish list,” he said. “I still think there are a few things in here that are a wish list.”
He mentioned a $200,000 fire tank he felt could be discussed further to see if it was necessary to purchase.
“I think there is room to cut, to be thriftier,” Salonek added.
Councilor David Fashant said he felt there was room to decrease the budget on certain items in the coming months.
The council is required to adopt its preliminary budget by the end of September. The budget cannot be raised, only lowered between now and when the final budget is adopted in December. The city will host its truth in taxation on Dec. 14, where residents can offer public input.
The preliminary budget was approved 3-1. Councilor Scott Salonek voted against and councilor Travis Henderson was absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.