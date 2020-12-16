The 2021 budget and tax levy were approved by the Dayton City Council at its Dec. 8 meeting.
“Staff and council have worked diligently over the past several months in reviewing the 2021 budget,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said.
The approval includes a 5.11% increase over the 2020 adopted budget. The 2021 property tax levy will result in a 10.18% increase.
Despite the increase in the property tax levy, homes will see a decrease in 2021 taxes payable compared to those taxes payable in 2020. This is the result of growth in the city’s overall tax-base with new homes being built.
Homes valued at $175,000 will see a decrease of about $150 a year in payable taxes. A median home valued at $331,000 will see a decrease of $331. Commercial properties will also see decreases. Those commercial properties valued at $500,000 will see a decrease of $511 in taxes, and those commercial properties valued at $1 million will see a decrease of $1,022.
The city’s revenue in 2021 is increasing by 15%, from $4.19 million in 2020 to $4.82 million in 2021. A key change in revenue is the increase in property taxes to offset increases in expenditures. There are also increases in licenses and permits, along with increases in charges for services.
The 2021 expenditures are increasing by 15% from $4.19 million in 2020 to $4.82 million in 2021. The breakdown of the 2021 budgeted expenditures includes 41% for public safety, 33% for general government, 20% for public works, and 6% for culture and recreation.
Some staff changes are coming in 2021, which account for some of the increases in spending. A new full-time finance position, a new full-time police officer and a new full-time public works/maintenance position will be added next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.