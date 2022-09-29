Dayton allows for public comment on police body camera program

(Graphic courtesy of city of Dayton)

The Dayton City Council approved creating a prairie at Leathers Park during its Sept. 13 meeting. Here is a concept of what the park could look like after the seeds and trees are planted.

At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Dayton City Council took comments from the public regarding a proposed implementation of a police body-worn camera program.

There was also council approval to put a prairie in at Leathers Park.

