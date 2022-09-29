Dayton allows for public comment on police body camera program

At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Dayton City Council took comments from the public regarding a proposed implementation of a police body-worn camera program.
There was also council approval to put a prairie in at Leathers Park.
Police body cameras
Public comment will be accepted by the City Council regarding the implementation of a police body-worn camera program.
The police department is purchasing body-worn cameras for officers. State statute requires an opportunity for the public to comment. Residents can send comments to info@daytonpolice.org or mail them to the department at 13700 Zanzibar Lane.
Those interested in viewing a copy of the policy can find it on the city’s website at cityofdaytonmn.com
The department has had only in-car squad cameras. The council already approved the purchase of the body-worn cameras and the department has placed an order for the cameras.
Councilor Julie Gustafson asked a question about the policy. “I just wanted to find out because when I was reading through the policies around it, it was they actively turn it on and turn it off when they need it,” she said. “How easy is it to turn it on and turn it off? Because things happen fast.”
Chief Paul Enga said it was just a button on the officer’s shirt. He added, “Ours will be the same company [as the in-car cameras], so when they get out of the squad car, it will automatically turn certain body cameras on because of the voice activation.”
Enga said officers currently carry microphones on the shoulders of their uniforms.
Comments from the public regarding the policy will be taken through the Sept. 27 council meeting.
Leathers Park
The council also approved the installation of a prairie for Leathers Park, located at 14021 Balsam Lane.
City staff and park commissioners have been working to figure out what to do with Leathers Park. A city survey was sent out to the neighborhood residents to see what ideas and suggestions they may have for the park.
The Park Commission discussed the responses and directed city staff to pursue costs for installing a prairie at the park. A concept plan for the park was created pro bono for the city.
Staff received a quote for the project from Norby Land Corp for $13,553. The costs would be paid for by the Park Budget Fund.
Plantings will take place over the next two years during different seasons depending on the type of plant.
