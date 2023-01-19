At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Dayton City Council discussed what direction it wanted to go with the city administrator position.
Also during the meeting, new council member Matt Trost was given the oath of office.
Administrator position
Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud asked the City Council to discuss and give direction to the city administration position. Doud has been in the interim position since May 2022.
Since then, a study has been conducted that analyzed the overall structure of the employees at City Hall and if the administrator position should be a combined position or a singular position.
According to a staff memo to the council, “There was no clear direction, but it was noted that a combined position will work for the time being if dollars are the limiting factor – although not ideal long-term (as in longer than 5 years) to have that combined position. A singular position is possible as well, however is not currently budgeted for in 2023.”
Doud said city staff wanted direction from the council on how it wants to move forward with the position – either assign someone to that position or go out for applications.
Councilor Scott Salonek said he was comfortable with what the city was currently doing. His biggest concern was lack of experience. “We haven’t had a real city administrator for eight or 10 years,” he said. “It’s learning on the way. Although it’s not bad, it causes problems.”
He didn’t want to pay a firm to find an administrator, but was fine with advertising for the administrator position.
Councilor Travis Henderson said he preferred using a firm and “liked the help.” Doud said a firm would be an executive research firm that would bring the top qualified to the City Council to choose from.
Councilor David Fashant said he had expected a different outcome from the study and more guidance on a structure for city staff. “I think that there is a sense of urgency to this,” he said. “I have concerns, I’ll just be honest, about not the finance part of your [Doud’s] experience, but just in general the management experience that you brought to the table. And it’s not a reflection on yourself, it’s stepping into a different role.”
He said he was comfortable with offering Doud the permanent position as city administrator and finance director, with some commitment from Doud to furthering his degree in development. Doud said he agreed with the development portion.
Trost said he felt the administrator and finance roles needed to be separated. He also said he felt the role should be posted, with Doud applying for the position. “I want to make sure we get the best candidate possible,” he said. “And I hope that Zach is the best candidate, but I’d rather we post it.”
Mayor Dennis Fisher said he was fine with looking for a full-time administrator, but was also fine with the current dual role Doud has been in.
The council decided to move forward with posting for candidates for the city administrator position. The job will be posted for 4 weeks.
The council made it clear that if a candidate other than Doud were chosen for the role as city administrator, Doud would go back to his role just as the finance director.
