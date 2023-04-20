Dayton affirms update to future Fernbrook Lane

The Dayton City Council looked at a possible amendment to the city’s transportation plan at its April 11 meeting.
Kendra Lindahl, with consultant firm Landform, provided the City Council with an update to the city’s transportation plan.
The city agreed to have Landform help with updating the city’s plan. Landform has been reviewing previous studies and is looking at possible pros and cons, and safety concerns along Fernbrook Lane.
At its Feb. 28 meeting, the City Council stated it preferred an option that the alignment along Fernbrook Lane remains as it currently is. Dayton Parkway would have a north-south orientation connecting to Brockton Lane to the southwest and Zanzibar Lane to the north. Fernbrook Lane would maintain its current location but be widened to a three-lane roadway or potentially a four-lane roadway if traffic volumes are sufficient to require that.
Landform met with Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council to provide an update and there were no concerns with either group.
One of the other options would have included aligning Dayton Parkway in a diagonal orientation, with Fernbrook Lane becoming a local roadway with a lower traffic volume. The last option would have realigned Fernbrook Lane behind properties currently on the west side of the roadway.
The next steps in the Fernbrook Lane process include an open house for the public to provide input on May 8 at Dayton City Hall.
“This is an opportunity for them to learn about the change to the Comprehensive Plan and provide feedback,” Lindahl said. “It’s important to have that open house because it is a change and the landowners should understand so they can make decisions about their property.”
She added that this amendment would allow the city to plan for future street improvements. This is a plan for the long-term alignment of these streets. Final design and alignment will take place in about five to 10 years, primarily when development will occur around Fernbrook Lane.
Residents spoke out about their concerns that their land would be taken for future expansion of the roadway. The council stated the roadway was under control by Hennepin County, but that the May 8 open house would help answer some questions.
Responding to a question from Lindahl, the City Council affirmed that it preferred the same option that it did in February.
The City Council is expected to take formal action on the amendment on June 13.
