The Dayton City Council considered two requests for additional police department employees at its Tuesday, May 25, meeting.
Currently, the department has six full-time patrol officers, a sergeant, a community service officer and a police chief.
Dayton Police Chief Paul Enga asked the council to consider adding another full-time officer position and a receptionist/office assistant position.
FULL-TIME OFFICER POSITION
The first request was to accept applications for another full-time officer position for the police department.
“Since the discussion of an interchange [Dayton Parkway] started approximately four years ago, I have been notifying you and putting in my long-term plan that we’d have to hire additional full-time officers to respond to calls for service on the freeway,” Enga said.
In 2018, it was estimated by the Rogers Police Department that it responded to approximately 1,500 calls for service on the freeway. The current staff levels in the Dayton Police Department are not adequate to handle this level of call increase once the new interchange is open to traffic.
“I can’t estimate how many calls we’re going to receive on the freeway, because we currently don’t have access to it,” he added. “But when you get a bad snowstorm, you’re guaranteed to be down on the freeway.”
This position would also allow for two officers to be on duty at all times.
The position pay range would be $31.32 to $40.20 per hour, which was budgeted for in 2021. The officer would begin duties Aug. 1.
This is also the first of two new full-time officer positions the department would like to add. The second would be considered in 2022.
The council expressed a few concerns and thoughts with the item before them.
Councilor Troy Okerlund said he wanted to see more data. “For me to vote yes, I would like to see more data the supports the necessity of [another] officer,” he added.
Enga said the department needs the position for extra assistance with the calls for service. He added the department currently averages 1,100 calls for service a year.
Councilor Scott Salonek said he was on board with approving an officer in 2021, but not necessarily for approving another officer in 2022.
The council approved 4-1 to begin accepting applications for a full-time officer. Okerlund voted against.
ADMINISTRATIVE POSITION
Enga also asked the council to consider accepting applications for a receptionist/office assistant position for the police department.
The department currently has an administrative assistant, but due to some unexpected medical issues, this employee will be away from the office on a regular basis.
Enga said the employee would help out in the office and eventually learn everything the administrative assistant does. This new position would handle the front desk and any walk-ins that come into the police department office.
“Our administrative assistant and our CSO do a lot of the video uploads with data practices requests from attorneys and regular citizens,” he added.
The position would be for 32 hours a week. The pay range would be $23.89 per hour with pro-rated benefits. This position was budgeted for in 2021.
“So this is to train to replace someone that is currently there full-time, potentially?” Councilor Julie Gustafson asked. Enga said this new employee would work under the administrative assistant until the administrative assistant’s retirement and then take over the full-time position.
Councilors Okerlund and Salonek stated they would prefer to have the position be part-time without benefits. Okerlund also suggested appointed an office assistant for 12 months.
The council voted 4-1 to begin accepting applications for a receptionist/office assistant position in the police department. Salonek voted against.
