The Dayton City Council accepted the resignation of senior planner Alec Henderson at its Dec. 13 meeting. Henderson has accepted a position with the city of Rogers.
The council also approved the hiring process to begin the search for his replacement.
“I’m sorry to see Alec leave,” Mayor Dennis Fisher said. “Even before I got on council, I watched him take that role and grow in it. And I get a lot of positive feedback from residents’ interactions with him. I appreciate that.”
Henderson extended back to the City Council and city staff. “I would just like to thank you all,” he said. “It’s been a great experience working at Dayton for the past five years and appreciate everything.”
Interim City Administrator Zach Doud said the city is looking at expanding services from consultant planner Landform for planning services until a new senior planner is hired. “They know our code, they know our ordinances,” he said. “It’s a quick and easier process to get them on board.”
2023 budget, tax levy
In other matters, the City Council adopted the 2023 tax levy and general fund budget.
Doud presented the council with the proposed 2023 levy. The tax levy is $6.65 million, including the EDA levy. This is an increase of 3.87%.
Revenues in 2023 are budgeted at $6.69 million, or an increase of $1.1 million from 2022. Expenditures are budgeted to match those figures. Public safety takes over 50% of the general fund budget.
The biggest changes in expenses include a full-time front desk administrative position, two full-time employees for the public works maintenance area, an associate planner and a shared embedded social worker.
The Economic Development Authority levy is proposed to be $100,000. This will allow greater flexibility for the EDA to conduct more economic development activities.
Doud explained how the new levy and budget will impact homeowners. “We took the average home valued at $473,000, and said, ‘What would you pay for city taxes in 2022?’ That’s $2,291,” he said. “That is just the city portion of the taxes, not counting school district or anything else.”
In 2023, those homeowners will pay $1,684 next year in city taxes, a decrease of $607. Doud said this does not take into consideration a home value that increased this year.
“You are still going to be paying less, almost guaranteed next year from the city of Dayton,” Doud said. “The difference may be less or more depending on if your home value went up.”
