The Dayton City Council accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Jason Mickelson at its July 13 meeting.
David Fashant was also sworn in member of City Council until the special election next year. The council approved having the special election be in conjunction with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The council previously had approved a special election in February, but it was found out the city can wait until the general election. This will save the city costs for an additional election.
RESIGNATION OF FIRE CHIEF
The council accepted the resignation of Jason Mickelson as Dayton Fire Chief. He provided written notice of his retirement, effective Dec. 31. 2021.
“We wanted some formality around this to acknowledge and thank Chief Mickelson for his many years of service as fire chief,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said. “We know that his desire is to continue on as a firefighter, and we welcome that.”
After Mickelson’s retirement, he plans to serve as a firefighter out of station one.
Mayor Dennis Fisher and councilor Julie Gustafson, Travis Henderson, Scott Salonek and Fashant all thanked Mickelson for his service to the city.
“This will be effective the end of my term,” Mickelson said. He said he put in his resignation early to “get the ball rolling” in finding his replacement, where that be internally, or not.
