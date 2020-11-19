The majority of voters in the Crow River News area cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election. Popularity of absentee voting became clear when area city councils certified local election results on Nov. 12 and 13.
Some local contests were so close that cities awaited tallies of absentee ballots in order to be certain about which candidate won and which candidate lost.
One whisker close result happened in Rockford, where the final tally for a city council seat showed newcomer Denise Willenbring winning over incumbent Scott Seymour by 26 votes.
This close outcome helped the Rockford City Council decide how to fill the council seat vacated by Ted Hill, who resigned his seat effective Aug. 31. Rockford could choose to hold a special election or to appoint a successor to Hill. The city council, at its Nov. 13 meeting, noticed that there was less than a one percent difference between the number of votes cast for Willenbring and the number of votes cast for Seymour.
The council decided to appoint Seymour to succeed Hill, beginning in January. Seymour’s new term would expire on Dec. 31, 2022. For the rest of this year, he will occupy his old seat. He will hand it off to Willenbring in January.
“The voters have spoken,” said Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften.
The city of Medina also had a whisker close city council contest. Planning Commissioner Robin Reid eked out a 36 vote win over Planning Commissioner Peter Galzki.
When Crow River area cities certified their election results on Nov. 12 and 13, all winning candidates were the same as those reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State on Nov. 3. Popularity of absentee ballots and large voter turnouts were noticeable in all cities.
In Corcoran, 57% of voters cast absentee ballots. At 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, Corcoran had 4,204 registered voters and 285 voters registered on Election Day. A total number of 4,066 voters cast ballots.
Greenfield reported a voter turnout of 91%. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, Greenfield had 2,092 registered voters. Another 124 voters registered on Election Day. The total number of voters was 2,010, and 1,104 of these voters cast absentee ballots. “Generally, we have a large turnout (87%), so this year was a lot higher,” said Greenfield City Administrator Margaret Webb. “Of course, absentee voting was extremely higher than normal.”
In Hanover, a total of 2,162 voters cast ballots, and 1,095 of these ballots were absentee ballots. At 7 a.m. on Election Day, Hanover had 2210 registered voters and another 150 voters registered on Election Day.
In Medina, 4,736 voters were registered at 7 a.m. on Election Day and another 271 voters registered on that day. Medina had a total of 4,536 people casting ballots, and 3,327 of these were absentee ballots.
In Rockford, 2,692 voters were registered at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3 and 212 voters registered on that day. A total of 2,452 voters cast ballots, and 816 of these were absentee ballots.
