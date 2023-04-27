County commissioner eying county-wide Alternative Response Team

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde visited New Hope City Hall recently to provide an update on various focus points going on at the county level, including public safety, risk assessment for youth and housing.
Lunde represents the county’s District 1, which serves the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale.
The commissioner, speaking during the city’s April 10 council meeting, noted the ongoing efforts of the Alternative Response Team, which involves Hennepin County social workers and North Memorial Health paramedics responding to mental-health-related and other non-criminal 911 calls for service. The pilot program, which is the first of its kind in the state, was launched this past December in Brooklyn Park, where Lunde previously served as mayor.
“It will be something that we roll out county-wide eventually,” he said.
Lunde also spoke about the county’s efforts to bring forth legislation to create a task force on youth interventions. The group would be comprised of law enforcement members, corrections officials, attorneys, behavioral health leaders and community members – all with a goal to help youth involved in or at risk of becoming involved in the criminal or juvenile justice system. The group would also focus on dealing with the intergovernmental gaps that exist for juveniles within the system.
“I think it’s very disjointed. ... There has to be a statewide plan,” Lunde said.
Lunde then touched on the Risk Assessment Instrument used by staff of the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. The assessment, which uses a points system based on factors like the youth’s current alleged offense and prior history, is meant to help determine if a youth will be released or held while awaiting their first court appearance in front of a judge.
The purpose of the RAI is to determine which youth need to be detained based on the seriousness of the offense or the likelihood of the youth committing a new crime before their court date or the likelihood of them not showing up for their court date.
The Juvenile Detention Center is a pre-adjudication facility that houses youth ages 10-17 (and 18 years or older in some circumstances) while their cases are being assessed by the court.
According to Hennepin County, which youth should be detained at the detention center is given serious consideration for several reasons:
• Research shows that secure correctional settings can have a detrimental impact on young people.
• Detaining youth who are unlikely to reoffend prior to the disposition of their case or fail to appear for court is not in the best interest of the youth.
• Keeping youth in their home environment, while increasing community-based resources for rehabilitation, can better serve youth in finding a positive path forward.
• Removal from the home and community can disrupt family, school, employment and community ties.
• Conversely, secure detention may be appropriate for youth who pose a threat to the community or themselves.
The commissioner also spoke to the city council about the county’s work related to housing. He noted that about $81 million of the $247 million in federal funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act is going toward housing support. The efforts include affordable housing preservation, preventing evictions and foreclosures and assisting unsheltered individuals.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of 2021, Hennepin County has also distributed more than $50 million in emergency rental assistance to county residents through funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Emergency Rental Assistance allocations.
“Evictions are still going up. I wish I could say they’ve plateaued, but they’re not plateauing. ... We’re hoping the rental assistance helps,” the commissioner said.
To learn more about Lunde and his ongoing work in Hennepin County’s District 1, visit hennepin.us/your-government/leadership/1st-district.
He is currently chair of the Law, Safety and Justice Committee; co-chair of Intergovernmental Relations and vice-chair of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. He is also a member of the Blue Line Corridor Management Committee, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and several other county committees.
