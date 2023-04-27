County commissioner eying county-wide Alternative Response Team

(Video still)

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde addresses the New Hope City Council during their April 10 meeting.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde visited New Hope City Hall recently to provide an update on various focus points going on at the county level, including public safety, risk assessment for youth and housing.

Lunde represents the county’s District 1, which serves the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments