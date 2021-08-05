Doran Cote, currently the Public Works director in Brooklyn Center, has been named the new Public Works director/city engineer in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council approved his hiring on July 27.
Prior to working in Brooklyn Center, Cote was director of public works in Plymouth for 12 years.
“He brings a wealth of organizational, intergovernmental, capital planning and budgeting knowledge, in addition to technical knowledge of civil engineering and public works operations,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. “City staff is confident that Mr. Cote is the right choice to lead the department into the future as the city continues to grow.”
Cote will replace John Seifert, current Public Works director in Rogers. Seifert, who has worked for the city for more than 30 years, and is its longest-serving and first full-time employee.
Seifert oversees all aspects of Rogers streets, parks, and utility departments, including the water, sanitary sewer and storm water utilities.
After Seifert’s departure, the duties of the job will be expanded to include the title of city engineer, Stahmer said.
Seifert announced in December 2020 that he planned to retire in 2021.
Cote will assume leadership of the department on Aug. 16, according to Stahmer. Seifert will remain on staff as assistant to the Public Works director/city engineer until Oct. 15, to help with project history and handoffs.
Until now, all of the city’s engineering work has been handled by WSB & Associates, Inc., consulting engineers. That involvement will continue even after a new department head is hired, Stahmer said earlier.
“While the majority of large-scale projects such as new road construction and utility extensions would continue to be engineered by our contract engineers, day-to-day projects and less intensive plans can be done in-house as they were with the previous civil project engineer, a position that is currently vacant and would be eliminated/restructured with the approval of the new city engineer/public works director position,” Stahmer said earlier.
Stahmer pointed out earlier that even though Seifert does not have a professional engineer’s certification, “He knows more about being a public works engineer than a lot of them. John is much more than a public works superintendent.”
However, he added then, “A growing city the size of Rogers needs the in-house expertise and project management ability that a city engineer-level position can bring to the department.”
After an initial unsuccessful attempt to hire a city engineer/public works director, the City Council on March 9 voted to hire consultant Sharon Klumpp with Baker Tilly to help market the position and solicit candidates, at a fee not to exceed $23,500.
Two candidates subsequently were interviewed by management-level staff, Stahmer said. “One applicant stood out clearly from the others and was unanimously considered to be the top candidate. Individual one-on-one interviews were conducted by City Council members.”
Minimum qualifications for the job include a professional engineer’s (PE) certification, as well as five years of supervisory experience and five years of experience as a city engineer, Stahmer said earlier. The salary range would be $125,00 to $128,000, depending on qualifications, Stahmer said then.
City staff and representatives from the council met periodically for several months during 2020 to discuss the transition planning necessary to continue ongoing operations, Stahmer said earlier.
“Director Seifert’s contributions to the city are too numerous to list here, as council is aware,” Stahmer said last week. “We wish him well in his next endeavor.”
When Seifert announced his intent to retire last year, City Council members noted that his institutional memory, as well as his serving as an unofficial real estate agent and historian in Rogers for more than 30 years would be hard to replace.
Once the new director is on board, Stahmer said earlier, a Public Works superintendent-level position will be created to manage day-to-day operational/maintenance activities.
