Corcoran talks trucking sales, service business

Nelson International has aroused concerns of neighbors over its plans to locate a 34,088-square-foot facility for sales and servicing of semi-trucks and trailers at 10409 County Road 101 in northeast Corcoran.
The Corcoran City Council, last month, heard from both residential neighbors and the owner of a campground located directly across from the proposed facility. Then, after a long discussion, the council approved Nelson’s requests for approval of a conditional use permit, site plan and variance. The approvals cleared the way for Nelson to pull building permits.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
NELSON INTERNATIONAL
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl, outlined the Nelson International Proposal.
The Nelson property is located in a Light Industrial zoning district on the eastern side of the Bellwether development that has a residential development on its western side. Stieg Road forms the south boundary. A KOA campground sits directly across from the proposed Nelson facility on County Road 101.
Lindahl said vehicle repair and services are conditional uses in a Light Industrial district. For 20 years, Corcoran’s comprehensive plan has listed the land use of the Nelson site as industrial.
City staff has found that all seven standards for a CUP have been met, she said. If the City Council finds that all of the standards have been met, it must okay the CUP.
BUSINESS NARRATIVE
In his business narrative, Ryan Nelson said his hours of operation would be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight. The firm expected to service 20 trucks per day, deal with roughly 50 sales customers per day and accept 20 parts and services deliveries per day. A mix of vehicles coming and going would include some trucks hooked to a trailer.
All servicing of vehicles would be entirely within the principal structure, Nelson said. Damaged vehicles, parts and accessory equipment would be stored inside the principal or an accessory structure.
Nelson described other land uses in the neighborhood. A large wetland separates the Nelson site from the Bellwether residential subdivision. Property to the north is zoned industrial and to the south is zoned as commercial. The campground is directly across from the Nelson site on County Road 101 (Brockton Lane).
NEIGHBORS TAKE ISSUE
A number of residents voiced concerns about the proposed hours of operation, noise, illumination from the company sign and engine braking by drivers of trucks patronizing the facility.
Jim Hou, operator of the KOA campground, said the campground has had visitors for more than 40 years. It has very strict quiet hours after 9 p.m. He said he was concerned about noise from power tools and engine braking and also traffic. He asked the City Council for assistance.
Sunny Hill Lane resident Tonya Koopman expressed concern about the proposed hours of operation, the number of trucks being serviced, number of sales customers and number of parts and service deliveries. She thought the facility did not fit in the proposed location.
Koopman also asked what highways trucks would take to get to the Nelson facility. She said she had difficulty trying to get onto County Road 101 at 4:30 p.m. She called the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 30 “a terrible intersection.” She has had to back up her vehicle because semi-trucks could not make the turn.
Elm Lane resident Laurie Batt talked about noise from pneumatic tools. Nelson said it would use mufflers to reduce noise. “That doesn’t mean we’re still not going to hear it,” she said.
Several neighbors suggested that a different light industrial business would be better suited to the site.
RYAN NELSON RESPONDS
Applicant Ryan Nelson answered questions from city councilors. He said it is very common for businesses of his type to re-open. Many customers use their trucks during the day. “The only time we can service them is evenings. That drives our service department,” he said.
He added that the building sign should be lit while his business is open.
Nelson planned to install air conditioning, so he could shut the doors on the service building after 9 p.m. He preferred that the city would not require this. However, he would do it, if necessary, to get council approval.
COUNCIL OKAYS PROPOSAL
The City Council discussed neighbors concerns and conditions that could be part of the conditional use permit to mitigate their concerns. Mayor Ron Thomas said engine braking could not be included because it would not happen on the Nelson property. The council could consider a city ordinance prohibiting engine braking at a future date.
In the end, the council approved the CUP with two additional conditions. Nelson must close its service doors after 9 p.m. and use mufflers on tools. The company sign must be dimmed in the evening and shut off at the midnight closing time. Nelson also got approvals for its site plan and a variance.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a conditional use permit that allows Rick Emery to construct an accessory building covering 5,263 square feet on property at 9226 Cain Road.
APPROVED a request from Paul Jorgenson to replace the shingle roof at Park Place Storage condominiums with a metal roof. Park Place is located at 6415 County Road 19.
