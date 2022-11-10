Corcoran talks new water tower

(Photo courtesy of city of Corcoran)

The Corcoran City Council accepted plans for a new water located at 19951 Oswald Farm Road at its Oct. 27 meeting. The council also authorized going out for bids for the project’s construction.

The plans and specifications for the water were completed and submitted to the state’s Department of Health for a permit review.

