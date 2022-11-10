Corcoran talks new water tower

At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Corcoran City Council continued moving forward with plans for a new water tower at 19951 Oswald Farm Road.
The plans and specifications for the water were completed and submitted to the state’s Department of Health for a permit review.
Final design plans for the water tower include a 750,000-gallon composite tower at the base bid, with a 1,000,000-gallon alternative.
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson stated in a memo to the council, “Throughout the design, Stantec has worked closely with the city to define the key components of the facility, which is in line with the original design concepts presented in the Spring 2022 and direction received since.
“Bid alternates were designed as a method for hedging cost uncertainty given the city’s financial planning look ahead. This will allow for flexibility in choosing the ultimate facility design based on known project bids instead of prior facility estimates.”
The council’s next step include reviewing the finalized plans and going out for bids for the construction of the tower.
Bids for both the main design and the alternative are being requested from bidders.
There was no discussion by the council.
The council accepted plans and specifications for the water project and authorized going out for bids for the construction of the project.
Bids for the project will be opened Nov. 29 and the project will be awarded Dec. 8. Construction of the water tower will begin in January.
In a related matter, the council went into a closed session to discuss the purchase of land for the water tower.
Other
In other action, the council:
HONORED Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer for his distinguished service to the Loretto Fire Department, the city of Corcoran and its residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.