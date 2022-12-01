Corcoran talks City Park redevelopment

The Corcoran City Council discussed more about the City Park redevelopment project at its Nov. 10 meeting.
In September, the cost for the proposed project was $7.38 million. The project includes six pickleball courts, a playground, a splash pad, a volleyball court, a basketball court, a tennis court, an open skating rink, a hockey rink, 343 paved parking spots, and a building with bathrooms, changing rooms and a picnic shelter.
According to staff, many of the amenities are already at the park, but are aging and need replacing.
Funding for the project would include $100,000 from the Northwest Area Jaycees for the splash pad and $45,000 from the Hamel Athletic Association. City staff is applying for a Hennepin County Youth Sports Facility Grant for up to $300,000.
At the Nov. 11 meeting, the council approved proceeding with a request for proposals for the City Park Remaster project for 70% design for the project.
Proposals would be due back to the city on Jan. 4. A staff recommendation for the best fit for the project would come before the council in February.
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED plans, authorized bids, and directed staff to procure concrete culvert materials for $147,735 for the Trail Haven Road Bridge replacement. The council also approved additional engineering for $5,000.
AUTHORIZED staff to extend an employment offer to Cathy Hughes for the administrative services director position.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
