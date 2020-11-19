The Corcoran City Council on Oct. 22 authorized Wenck, Corcoran’s consulting engineers, to do a study about the feasibility and cost of replacing culverts/bridges on Trail Haven, Cain and Schutte Roads.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
DETERIORATING CULVERTS AND BRIDGES
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said bridge crossings and culverts at Trail Haven, Cain and Schutte Roads are considered to be critical infrastructure for Corcoran’s transportation and drainage systems. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has analyzed structures on four streets at no cost to Corcoran.
MnDOT inspectors looked for structures with sufficiency ratings below 80. The inspectors said structures on three of the four streets were deficient and functionally obsolete. As of October 2019, the Schutte Road structure had a sufficiency rating of 32.23. The Trail Haven structure had a 50.7 rating, and the Cain Road structure had a 65.8 rating. The sufficiency ratings help Corcoran to decide the order in which structures should be replaced.
A feasibility study would provide the city with estimates of replacement costs and position Corcoran to get maximum funding assistance from the State Bridge Program and the Municipal State Aid System, Mattson said. He asked for and got City Council approval of $27,000 for the feasibility study and related wetland delineations and soil borings.
CITY HALL REMODELING
Turning to the subject of remodeling of City Hall, the City Council authorized staff to purchase a card reader system that would provide security at doors to City Hall at a cost of $45,903.41. This is the same system that was installed at the new Corcoran Public Works Facility.
The City Council also authorized individual change orders for the remodeling that are under $10,000. These change orders should not exceed 10% of the estimated total construction cost of the project.
Remodeling of City Hall is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 9.
OTHER
The City Council also:
EXTENDED for one-year Corcoran’s recycling agreement with Hennepin County.
AUTHORIZED city staff to negotiate agreements with three property owners to pay deferred special assessments and interest that are coming due. The deferred assessments are related to street improvements from 1989 that benefited properties at 20020 Hackamore Road, 6420 Old Settlers Road and 22202 Horseshoe Trail.
