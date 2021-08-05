Corcoran seeks applicants for vacant city council seat

The city of Corcoran is accepting applications for a vacant city council position following the resignation of Councilor Manoj Thomas. Applications are due by 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19.
The successful applicant will be appointed to the vacant seat by the city council, possibly on Aug. 26, and will serve until a qualified successor is elected during the Nov. 8, 2022 election, and election results are certified. To fulfill eligibility requirements, interested applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a Corcoran resident and eligible to vote in Minnesota. For additional information and application materials, contact City Administrator Brad Martens at bmartens@corcoranmn.gov or Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise at jbeise@corcoranmn.gov.
The city council reluctantly accepted Thomas’ resignation at its Thursday, July 22, meeting and passed a resolution honoring him for his seven months of service on the council. The resolution recognizes him for his “time, energy, dedication and leadership.”
In his July 16 letter of resignation, Thomas said, “With the economy re-opening and I am traveling around the country more often than not, I am out for stretches of 4 to 5 days and my presence for council meetings on Thursdays is getting affected by this.”
He continued, “I have loved the opportunity to serve my city and be the spokesperson for the residents on the council.
“My motivation to run for the seat in 2020 was to get a renewed council that was both available and sympathetic to Corcoran residents. With this change in my job requirements, I have come to the conclusion that I need to make way for someone else. Representing Corcoran was one of the biggest honors of my life, and it’s a hard decision to vacate my seat. It is also the right thing to do for the city.”
Voters elected Thomas in November to his first term on the city council. In his statement in the Crow River News Voters Guide, he listed his occupation as “Regional Director for management consulting firm. Small business owner operating AAA insurance agency. Christian mental health counseling center serving northwest metro.”
His community involvement has included service as a Corcoran Police Reserves Officer. He partnered with the city to provide additional coverage during the crisis created by pandemic and rioting. He has served as a Corcoran City Charter Commissioner. Also, he is a member of the Corcoran Lions and Northwest Area Jaycees and an active church volunteer.
